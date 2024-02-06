NFL Commissioner Reacts to Super Bowl Being ‘Scripted’ for Taylor Swift, Chiefs

As the Kansas City Chiefs have battled their way to yet another Super Bowl appearance, a popular conspiracy theory has spread — the NFL has “scripted” the entire KC playoff run because of the extra television ratings that Taylor Swift has brought their games.

Commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about those claims while addressing the fanbase and the championship matchup on February 5.

“What do you say to those who think it’s all scripted by the NFL?” The reporter questioned after discussing Swift’s overall impact on viewership.

After a slight pause, Goodell laughed and said: “I don’t think I’m that good a scripter — or anybody on our staff.”

“I think it’s… you know, I… listen,” the commissioner stammered. Finally, he settled on the following: “There is no way that I could have scripted that one. Let’s just put it that way.”

Goodell went on to call Swift a “remarkable” performer that “knows great entertainment.” He concluded that the singer-songwriter is “the best of the best,” and that “having her come to NFL games” is “nothing but a positive.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Attributes Record-Breaking Ratings to ‘Great Competition’ Rather Than Taylor Swift

The earlier question on Swift asked about the “record-breaking” number of viewers for the AFC and NFC Championship games — and whether or not Goodell attributes that to the “Taylor Swift effect.”

“I would tell you it’s because of the great competition,” the commissioner replied after another laugh. “The competition has been off the charts this year. We’ve had 70% of our games within one score in the fourth quarter. The young stars, the older stars, the amazing performances by teams. You see all that. That’s what fans ultimately love.”

“Having the Taylor Swift effect is also a positive,” Goodell acknowledged candidly. “Both Travis [Kelce] and Taylor are wonderful young people. They seem very happy. She knows great entertainment, and I think that’s why she loves NFL football.”

Goodell ended the response by voicing that “it’s great to have her a part of it,” agreeing that “obviously [her presence] creates a buzz” and a new potential fanbase for the sport.

“Besides Travis, she’s a football fan, and I think that’s great for us,” he admitted.

NFL Study Reveals Chiefs Have Gained 1.75 Million Followers on Social Media Since September of 2023

Claims of a “scripted” Super Bowl might be bogus but the “Swift effect” is legit. According to a recent NFL study by KingCasinoBonus.com, the Chiefs have had “the largest boost to their online following this season, gaining an additional 1.75 million followers since September.”

The study was carried out by comparing follower counts for each NFL franchise at the start of the 2023-24 season to now. KingCasinoBonus.com added up the follower numbers from X, Threads, TikTok and Instagram in order to analyze the data. The date range was from September 7, 2023, through January 24, 2024.

After the Chiefs, who saw a 20.67% increase in followers according to KingCasinoBonus.com, the Philadelphia Eagles ranked second with a 17.13% increase (nearly 1.56 million followers).

“It is perhaps unsurprising to see that the Chiefs have experienced such a jump in followers this season,” a spokesperson of KingCasinoBonus.com told Heavy. “Outside of the success on the gridiron, Taylor Swift’s romance with tight end Travis Kelce has undeniably played a huge role in amplifying the social media presence of the Kansas City Chiefs, by bringing in followers who would otherwise not have shown an interest in the team.”

If this theme continues on February 11, the 2024 Super Bowl will likely break records as the most-watched NFL title game of all time.