Ex-Chiefs 2-Year Pass Rusher Signs With NFC Squad

On Friday, November 11, former Kansas City Chiefs edge rusher Tim Ward held a workout with the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders but came out of that workout with no contract. Now, Ward is joining forces with a team in the NFC.

Ward signed with the Green Bay Packers practice squad on November 15, according to the NFL’s transaction wire.

Ward, 25, entered the NFL undrafted out of Old Dominion in 2019. He signed with the Chiefs in May of that year but was placed on the non-football/injury list shortly thereafter and would remain there for the entirety of the 2019 season, per Pro Football Reference.

In 2020, Ward spent the season on and off Kansas City’s practice squad and was also promoted to the active roster for one game, recording 5 tackles, 2 quarterback hits, and 1 tackle for loss during the outing. In September of 2021, Ward was released by the Chiefs during roster cutdowns ahead of the regular season, putting an end to his stint in Kansas City.

During the 2021 regular season, Ward caught on with the New York Jets. He played in 11 games for them, registering 12 tackles and 2 passes defended, per Pro Football Reference. On August 16, the Jets released Ward and he has remained a free agent since then.

Former Chief Cut by Saints

On November 8, the New Orleans Saints signed former Kansas City running back Derrick Gore to their practice squad after holding a competition among three free agent running backs. Unfortunately for Gore, his stint in New Orleans was short-lived. The Saints cut Gore on November 15, per the transaction wire.

Gore entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of Louisiana-Monroe. He joined the Los Angeles Chargers practice squad along with the Washington Commanders’ before joining the Kansas City Chiefs in February of 2021.

Gore’s strong play during the 2021 preseason was enough to carve him a spot on Kansas City’s practice squad come September. He remained there until the Chiefs needed more running back depth on the active roster in wake of Clyde Edwards-Helaire landing on injured reserve in October. Gore then became a consistent piece of Kansas City’s backfield from thereon after proving to be a valuable asset during CEH’s absence.

This offseason, the Chiefs used an exclusive rights tag on Gore, which he signed on April 7. Yet, after suffering a broken thumb during the preseason, Kansas City placed Gore on injured reserve and then waived him on August 25 with an injury settlement.

New Orleans was the first team Gore has joined since being waived by the Chiefs.

Twitter Talks Chiefs Ahead of Week 11 Matchup

Twitter users were chatting about the 7-2 Chiefs ahead of their Sunday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11.

“Chiefs potentially being down 2 starting WRs week 11 against the Chargers in Mecole (Hardman) and Juju (Smith-Schuster) is going to make things interesting,” Arrowhead Live wrote. “(Kadarius) Toney is going to get a ton of targets most likely and Skyy (Moore) is going to have to step up and show what we expected from him before the year started.”

“Sounds like #Chargers WR’s Keenan Allen and Mike Williams will practice this week. Sunday Night they face a #Chiefs team ready to lay the hammer down on their AFC West Rivals. A win and KC basically locks up the division title,” another user wrote.

“The Chiefs can pretty much wrap up the AFC West next Sunday night if they beat the Chargers,” Patrick Allen of FanSided wrote. “A win moves KC to 8-2 and LA to 5-5 with KC owning the breaker. The Chiefs haven’t even played the Broncos yet.”