Tony Gonzalez Is Leaving Fox Sports, Will Remain in Front of the Camera

Kansas City Chiefs legend Tony Gonzalez and Fox Sports are parting ways, but the retired NFL tight end will remain in front of the camera in a different capacity. According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Gonzalez has his sights on a career in television and film.

McCarthy mentioned Gonzalez’s team declined to comment on the rumors, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if the ex-Atlanta Falcon decided he’d like to pack his trophy room with Emmys and Golden Globes now.

Not only is he ridiculously charismatic, but Gonzalez is a natural in front of the camera. Upon retiring from the league in 2013, the California native joined CBS Sports as an analyst for NFL Today in 2014. After three years with them, he left for a similar role with Fox Sports, where he has been up until this announcement.

Gonzalez Has Been Prepping For This Opportunity Since 2017

Gonzalez got a taste of life as a thespian in 2017 when he made his acting debut in the 2017 film xXx: Return of Xander Cage, playing the role of Paul Donavan.





Additional scripted credits include a 2014 and 2016 guest spot on CBS’ NCIS.

Per The Chiefs Wire, Gonzalez is currently hard at work on a project with fellow ex-NFL player Nate Boyer. Titled MVP, fans can expect the movie by the end of the year.

The Mutual Respect Between Kelce and Gonzalez

Gonzalez’s storied 17 years in the league is a marvel all on its own, but it’s remarkable to see what he accomplished during stints with both Kansas City and Atlanta. He boasts the NFL’s all-time record for tight ends in both receptions (1,325) and receiving yards (15,127). In 2019, Gonzalez got his coveted golden jacket when he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He’s also inspired a generation of receivers, namely current Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. On his way to undisputed GOAT status himself, Kelce recreated an iconic Tony Gonzalez touchdown celebration Week 8 against the New York Jets in November 2020.

Because the goalpost dunk is now banned by the league, players could be subjected to fines if they attempt it. Gonzalez offered to cover the costs of Kelce’s $10,000+ fine, which we think was a generous gesture.

The mutual respect between the two is remarkable. Long before Patrick Mahomes, Super Bowl championships and a mega contract extension, Gonzalez already knew Kelce would be one of the best to do it at the tight end position.

“If he keeps his head on straight, he could go down as one of the best,” Gonzalez said about Kelce in 2015. “He really can; I believe it.

“His personality, I think, is perfect for the level of success that he can achieve,” Gonzalez continued. “He’s humble, he’s engaging and he wants to give back to the community. He has that desire—which I think is really important. He has the opportunity to change people’s lives on and off the field and I think he recognizes that.”

Six years since making this statement, looks like Kelce has not only lived up to those expectations, but has indeed surpassed them.

