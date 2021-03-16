Chiefs Have ‘Shown Interest’ in Trading for 3-Time Pro Bowl TE: Report

After making a free agent splash on Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs front office has spent much of Tuesday addressing a few in-house free agents. However, if the cards fall their way, the AFC champions may not be done making waves early this offseason.

Long rumored to be on the trade block, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed on Tuesday that Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz has been formally granted permission by the team to pursue a trade, with multiple suitors already in the mix.

The #Eagles have given long-time TE Zach Ertz, one of the faces of their franchise, permission to seek a trade, source said. Several teams have been engaged. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2021

Now, according to The Athletic’s Chiefs beat reporter Nate Taylor, the Chiefs “have shown interest” in acquiring the three-time Pro Bowler.

Ertz Carries $12.5 Million Cap Hit in 2021

Ertz, who turned 30 years old last November, has been one of the most productive tight ends of the last decade with at least 58 catches and 700 yards in six of his eight NFL seasons. At his peak in 2018, the former second-round pick was on par with Chiefs All-Pro counterpart Travis Kelce, posting 1,163 yards and eight touchdowns on 116 recpetions. Despite few holes in his game, the downside with Ertz comes from his inability to play a full season, something the Stanford product has done just once in his career.

For the 20201 season, Ertz will carry an $8.2 million base salary and a $12.5 million cap hit, though the Super Bowl champion is technically in the final season of his current deal as his 2022 and 2023 years that automatically void.

Trading him prior to June 1 will cost the Eagles approximately $7.8 million in dead money while offering $4.7 million in immediate cap savings, per Spotrac. Based on the site’s real-time salary cap tracker, Kansas City’s available cap space is currently projected just north of $30 million, more than enough to fit in Ertz’s deal.

