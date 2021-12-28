Update on Chiefs TE Travis Kelce’s Week 17 Status

“I think we have a good shot at that. This thing is so unpredictable, that’s the hard part about it, so we’ll just see how it goes,” Reid said during his press conference on Tuesday, Monday, December 27. “If I had to guess, I think they’d probably be back, but let’s just see how it goes this week.”

At the start of the week, there were 10 total Chiefs players between the active roster, practice squad, and injured reserve that were on the Reserve/COVID-list. The most recent news means there are seven players remaining that will attempt to test out of the COVID protocols this week: Townsend, cornerback Rashad Fenton, safety Armani Watts, linebacker Darius Harris, wide receiver Daurice Fountain, and offensive lineman Mike Remmers (IR).

NFL Changing COVID Quarantine Protocols

In Week 17 the league decided to fall in line with the CDC’s new guidelines for quarantining. The NFL and the NFLPA have now adopted the CDC’s new guideline, which allows players that test positive but are asymptomatic to only have to quarantine for five days instead of 10 days, including those who are unvaccinated, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

NFL and NFLPA now have adopted the new CDC guidelines that reduce the quarantine time to 5 days from 10 days for all Covid positive players who are asymptomatic, including those who are unvaccinated, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2021

After a record 106 NFL players landed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, December 26, the league is trying to allow some of the players that are not experiencing symptoms and are at a very low risk of spreading the virus to return to the lineup at a much faster pace. Doing it this way will allow players that test positive early in the week to have a much greater chance of playing in their next game, regardless of their vaccination status.

This is good news for a Chiefs team that can use all the help they can get in Week 17.

With two games remaining in the regular season, Kansas City has not only locked up the division but also remains in first place in the AFC. That means they will have a bye week at the beginning of the postseason if they remain in this spot.

In Week 17, Kansas City travels to face the Bengals, who are coming off a 41-21 win over the Baltimore Ravens in which second-year quarterback Joe Burrow through for 525 yards and four touchdowns.

Joe Burrow has 525 passing yards 😳 📺: #BALvsCIN on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/CPqtRWUrTr — NFL (@NFL) December 26, 2021

Cincinnati, which currently sits at 9-6 on the season, are hungry to finish the season strong so they can cement themselves in the AFC playoff picture. That’s why the Chiefs need to carry their efforts against the Steelers into this next game if they want to come out with a ninth straight victory.