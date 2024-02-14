Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Called Out by Brother for Outburst Toward HC Andy Reid

NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce released the first episode of their “New Heights” podcast since the Kansas City Chiefs won the 2024 Super Bowl, and in the episode, Jason calls out Travis for his sideline outburst toward head coach Andy Reid.

“You crossed the line. I think we can both agree on that,” Jason said on the February 14 episode. “Let’s be honest, the yelling in his face, too, was over the top. I think there were better ways to handle this, retrospectively.”

Travis agreed with his brother.

“I can’t get that fired up to the point where I’m bumping Coach and it’s getting him off balance and stuff. When he stumbled I was just like, ‘Oh s**t,’ in my head,” Kelce admitted.

Kelce also said he wouldn’t have blamed Reid if he had retaliated.

“If he would have cold-cocked me in the face right there, I would have just ate it. I would have been like: ‘Let’s f**king go.'”

Play

What Sparked Travis Kelce’s Outburst?

Kelce’s sideline outburst occurred early in the second quarter of Kansas City’s Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Following a 52-yard completion from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to receiver Mecole Hardman that put Kansas City’s offense inside San Francisco’s red zone, Kelce was substituted out of the game in favor of Noah Gray. During the next play, running back Isiah Pacheco fumbled, and the player that stripped the ball out of his hands was the same 49ers defender Gray attempted to block on the perimeter.

After the play, cameras caught Kelce aggressively approaching Reid on the sideline, and Kelce bumped Reid to the point where Reid almost lost his balance.

After the game, Reid shrugged off the incident when asked about it and provided some insight as to why Kelce approached him so aggressively.

“He caught me off balance. I wasn’t watching. It was a cheap shot, but it’s alright. He did good,” Reid explained. “He was really coming over to tell me, ‘Put me in. I’ll score. I’ll score.’ That is really what it was. Well. I love that. I mean, it’s not the first time, so listen, I appreciate it.”

Chiefs Defeat 49ers in Dramatic Fashion

The Chiefs defeated the 49ers in overtime 25-22 to earn the title of 2024 Super Bowl champions.

In what was an overall low-scoring affair, the Chiefs defense kept the team in the game long enough for Kansas City’s offense to find its footing in the second half. That resulted in the Chiefs kicking a game-tying field goal with 3 seconds remaining in the game to send it to overtime.

On the Chiefs’ only possession in overtime, Mahomes and Kansas City’s offense went 13 plays, 75 yards, and capped off the drive with a game-winning touchdown pass to Hardman.

Mahomes, who was named the Super Bowl MVP, finished the game having completed 34-of-46 pass attempts for 333 yards, 2 touchdowns, and also threw 1 interception. He also ran the ball 9 times for 66 yards.

Kansas City’s leading receiver was Kelce, who caught 9-of-10 targets for 93 yards. The team’s leading rusher was Pacheco, who carried the ball 18 times for 59 yards.

As for the Chiefs’ defense, the unit allowed 382 yards of total offense, forced 1 turnover (Christian McCaffrey fumble), pressured 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy a total of 27 times (15 hurries, 10 hits, 2 sacks), according to PFF, and allowed San Francisco to convert on just 3-of-12 third downs.