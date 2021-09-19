Travis Kelce Addresses Chiefs Dynasty Talk, Media Negativity

The current Kansas City Chiefs have the makings of a dynasty-esque team, with even the likes of NFL legend Joe Montana endorsing said narrative. The Super Bowl loss might have put a dent in solidifying themselves as dynasty contenders, but tight end Tracis Kelce isn’t allowing the media to dictate how he views success.

“If you sit around and listen to what the media says, you’ll always find something negative they’ve said about you,” the All-Pro receiver told Heavy on Chiefs on behalf of Tide’s #TurnToCold campaign. “No one’s perfect in this game, no one has ever gone through this game without making a single mistake. I’m not a finished product, and I know what I need to do to keep getting better and showing up for my teammates. I’m always in a building mode so I don’t get complacent.”

The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

At 31, Kelce has arguably earned Hall of Fame status already. After all, the Ohio native has been named a first-team All-Pro three times, is a six-time Pro Bowler, earned a spot on the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade team and of course, helped the Chiefs capture their first Super Bowl title in 50 years. There’s no denying his individual greatness, so it’s refreshing to see a player seemingly ignore skepticism from those that don’t hold a candle to his resume.

Kelce Also Sheds Light on Chemistry Between Chiefs Players, Team Personnel

We see the likes of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, safety Tyrann Mathieu and of course Kelce hanging out during their personal time, so it’s obvious they enjoy each other’s company even off the turf. When asked whether it’s important to have great on the field chemistry that translates off the turf and vice versa, Kelce explained why they both go “hand in hand, without a doubt.”

“I would say that we’ve been very fortunate to have a lot of great characters in this building. Starting with our CEO Clark Hunt, general manager Brett Veach and all the way down to Coach [Andy] Reid and his staff,” he continued. “They always bring in the right caliber guys, the guys who are going to mesh with our team pretty well. They bring in guys that are hungry, humble and just want to win.”

Doggone!!! This guy gets it!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻 https://t.co/Le40szvcG9 — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) August 31, 2021

Perhaps their impeccable chemistry is a catalyst to why Mahomes and company are so fun to watch. They legitimately listen to each other, accept constructive feedback, and use it to improve on future drives. Week 2’s night game against the Baltimore Ravens won’t be easy. But with a team so in sync like the Chiefs, the odds are very much in their favor.

Kelce Earns Mic’d up Privileges for Week 1

Being mic’d up is a fun way for fans to briefly tap into the minds of their favorite player. Whether it’s in a critical game-winning drive or being a fly on the wall for sideline conversations, the ability to hear snippets of dialogue never gets old.

For Kansas City’s home opener against the Cleveland Browns, Kelce earned the right to be the first Chiefs member mic’d up, and what a joy it was to hear. No. 87 continuously hyping his teammates up, celebrating his two touchdowns and of course, the clutch interception by Mike Hughes to stop the Browns from mounting a comeback.

Check it out below:

You gotta love what you do!! Thanks for always showing up #ChiefsKingdom and making Sunday’s at Arrowhead special!! https://t.co/Kw144wkRDT — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) September 16, 2021

With that amount of enthusiasm, Chiefs Kingdom can only expect another win at M&T Bank Stadium tonight.

READ MORE: Tyrann Mathieu Provides COVID-19 Update Ahead of Ravens Showdown