Travis Kelce Welcomes Hilarious 4-TD Comparison From Chiefs Fans

If you watched Travis Kelce’s four-touchdown performance against the Las Vegas Raiders last night and thought to yourself — the Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end just tied Al Bundy’s high school record, you’re not alone.

Chiefs Kingdom started sending Kelce the “Married… with Children” comparisons on Twitter after the ridiculous primetime performance.

AL BUNDY has been my role model since I was a kid https://t.co/mAQVdKwF9p — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) October 11, 2022

As you’d expect, Kelce took it all in stride, voicing: “Al Bundy has been my role model since I was a kid.”

Travis Kelce Welcomes Al Bundy Comparison After 4-TD Game

If you’re completely lost right now, Bundy is a fictional character from the aforementioned comedy, “Married… with Children.” The sitcom initially aired from 1987 to 1997, with Ed O’Neill as the iconic working-class father of the lovable Bundy family.

The popular TV show also starred Katey Sagal (also known for “Sons of Anarchy”), Christina Applegate (“Bad Moms,” “Anchorman”), and David Faustino. O’Neill later enjoyed an acting resurgence on the cast of a more recent comedy, “Modern Family.”

This Bundy compilation from a fan explains the rest of this hilarious reference.

When people ask Travis Kelce (@tkelce) how his day is going anytime this week: pic.twitter.com/RxaJlYziJU — Raymond Sanchez (@RaySan210) October 11, 2022

“When people ask Travis Kelce how his day is going anytime this week,” the fan joked, to which Kelce responded: “You can’t tell me I’m not all AL BUNDY.”

The Chiefs tight end only totaled 25 yards off seven catches in Week 5, it just so happened that four of those receptions from Patrick Mahomes were worth six points a piece. Kelce now leads the NFL with seven touchdowns on the season — surpassing Raiders WR Davante Adams and Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs (five each).

Kelce’s future Hall of Fame career has been nothing short of historic. He’s had a ton of football firsts, but now the KC fan favorite can finally say that he tied the great Al Bundy’s Polk High record from 1966 — what a legend!