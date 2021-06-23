Travis Kelce Gives Dreary Assessment of Super Bowl LV Loss

It’s safe to say Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce would never like to think about Super Bowl LV ever again. Speaking with SiriusXM NFL Radio, one of Patrick Mahomes’ favorite targets called the season a “failure” because he didn’t lift the Lombardi Trophy for a second consecutive time in his storied career.

“I took a note from the (Chicago) Bulls when they were winning their (NBA) championships and had their run. It don’t mean a thing if you ain’t got the ring, baby,” the Ohio native said. “All those accolades, all that stuff, it might be cool when I’m sitting down on a couch watching the young guys trying to chase the record, but right now, none of that really meant anything.

“Last year was a failure to me, to be honest. It just is. That’s just what I have in my heart. That’s the type of player I am, man. If we’re not going out there winning Super Bowls, man, the season isn’t a success.”

Those accolades Kelce speaks of is nothing to be overlooked, though. In the 2020 campaign, the All-Pro veteran recorded 1,416 receiving yards, 11 TDs and 105 catches, each statistic a career high for him.

Not to mention, Kelce and the Chiefs inked a four-year extension in August 2020. Worth $57.25 million, Kelce also walked away with $28 million in guaranteed money.

Considering the Chiefs opened as favorites to win next year’s game the day after losing 31-9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the odds are statistically in Kelce’s favor to play the eventual NFC champion.

Kelce’s Tight End University Begins Wednesday

Before he can even completely focus on the forthcoming season, Kelce has a camp to host. Teaming up with San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and retired veteran Greg Olsen, more than 40 NFL tight ends will come together for a 3-day session to collaborate, bond and of course, have some fun.

“It recently started when me, Greg (Olsen) and George (Kittle) got on a text and said, ‘Yo, let’s do this,'” Kelce said in May, via CBS Sports. “Those guys have definitely been the pioneers and the guys really putting it all together and I love the aspect of it. I think it’s absolutely needed here in the NFL, I don’t think the tight end position gets enough love and gets enough credit for everything we do out on the field, and that’s league-wide.”

Among some of the other big names in attendance are Eric Ebron from the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles’ Zach Ertz and Kelce’s colleague and fellow Chief Blake Bell.

More Than 40 Players Attending, One Name Missing

If browsing through the 40 names and you happen to miss someone notable, you’re not wrong. Quarterback-turned-tight end Tim Tebow will not be in attendance. That’s because he wasn’t invited. Kittle recently joined the Pardon My Take podcast to explain why:

“If I can’t invite every tight end, how do I not invite a second- or third-string guy on a team that’s been playing tight end since he was 18 years old in high school?” Kittle said. “Nothing against Tim Tebow. I hope that he has incredible success this year. I hope he has 10 touchdowns. I hope he has a great year, but it’s hard for me to invite someone to this that just started playing the position when I can’t invite a guy that’s been playing it for eight to 10 years. That’s just hard for me.”

The 27-year-old also added that because of the high attendance volume, they booked up an entire hotel, consequently leaving no room for the former Heisman Trophy winner to join at the last minute.

