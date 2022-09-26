Travis Kelce Issues Viral Message After Chiefs’ Loss to Colts

On the road in Week 3, the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Indianapolis Colts 20-17. The loss for Kansas City brings the team’s record to 2-1, and Indianapolis improves to 1-1-1.

The top offensive performer for the Chiefs was tight end Travis Kelce, who caught 4 passes on 8 targets for 58 yards and had 1 receiving touchdown. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 20-of-35 pass attempts for 262 yards, 1 touchdown, and also threw his first interception of the season on Kansas City’s final offensive drive of the game.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire scored the other touchdown for the Chiefs on a one-yard run. He finished the day with 0 rushing yards on 7 carries and also caught 5 passes on 5 targets for 39 receiving yards.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in intercepted by Colts safety Rodney McLeod to end the game. #Colts – 20#Chiefs – 17 KC drops to 2-1 on the season. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/EtlOXWsWng — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) September 25, 2022

Between a muffed punt inside their own red zone, a failed fake field goal attempt, a late unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on defensive tackle Chris Jones, and the late turnover by Mahomes, the Chiefs shot themselves in the foot and gave the Colts numerous opportunities to climb back into the game and win it.

The #Chiefs run a fake field goal, but punter Tommy Townsend's pass to TE Noah Gray is incomplete. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/8eIMxgF8qB — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) September 25, 2022

Kelce Has Viral Post About KC’s Loss

After the game, Kansas City’s All-Pro tight end took to Twitter to issue a message regarding the Chiefs’ first loss of the season.

“KC…. You deserve better out of me,” Kelce wrote on September 25. “Should have put the game away when I had the chance. Hats off to the colts, they got us… back to work asap!!!”

KC…. You deserve better out of me. Should have put the game away when I had the chance. Hats off to the colts, they got us… back to work asap!!! — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) September 25, 2022

Kelce was likely referring to his fourth-quarter drop in the end zone that would have given Kansas City a two-possession lead with a little over eight minutes to play in the game.

Edwards-Helaire reacted to Kelce’s post with his own comment.

“We Rollin with 87 All day everyday!! You know what it is on this end big brudda! Lets Roll KC!!” he wrote.

We Rollin with 87 All day everyday!! You know what it is on this end big brudda!

Lets Roll KC!! https://t.co/pk01hhsAu7 — GLYDE (@Clydro_22) September 26, 2022

Safety Juan Thornhill shared a message of his own on Twitter.

“One game doesn’t define us… If you’re going to ride with us then ride with us. leave the rest behind. On to the next,” he wrote.

One game doesn’t define us… If you’re going to ride with us then ride with us. 💯 leave the rest behind. On to the next #ChiefsKingdom — The_Juan_And_Only (@Juan_Thornhill) September 25, 2022

Twitter Reacts to Chiefs Players’ Posts

Twitter users reacted to the posts by Kansas City’s players.

“We’ll be fine! Season still early young players still learning,” one Twitter user wrote. “Remember this time last season Mahomes was broken and this team was already counted out. Everyone should know by now it’s not how you start it’s how you finish.”

We'll be fine! Season still early young players still learning. Remember this time last last season Mahomes was broken and this team was already counted out. Everyone should know by now it's not how you start it's how you finish. — Soup_DaSilverback🦍 (@Soup_Woolridge) September 26, 2022

“We can still be mad at your coaches for failing especially the special teams and the bad play calls. You rocked and had an amazing game and thank you for putting it all out there,” another user wrote.

We can still be mad at your coaches for failing especially the special teams and the bad play calls. You rocked and had an amazing game and thank you for putting it all out there — chiefs.girl (@Ms_LilShadow) September 25, 2022

“As my followers are well-aware, Travis Kelce is the single most effective athlete in modern human history, and we are fortunate to be alive at the same time as him. Today, we witnessed an incomprehensibly rare event: Travis dropped a well-placed ball,” another user wrote.

As my followers are well-aware, Travis Kelce is the single most effective athlete in modern human history, and we are fortunate to be alive at the same time as him. Today, we witnessed an incomprehensibly rare event: Travis dropped a well-placed ball. — NFL Data Analyst | Harrison P. Kent IV (@harrisonpkent) September 26, 2022

“You are the best TE the game has ever seen and you taking accountability like this tells us everything we need to know about your character! Let’s go get Tampa next week Travis!” another user wrote.

You are the best TE the game has ever seen and you taking accountability like this tells us everything we need to know about your character! Let’s go get Tampa next week Travis! ❤️💛 #chiefskingdom — KRiSTiN 💕😈😇 (@KCkristin_d) September 25, 2022

“You’re the last person I blame. I blame your coaches first for bad play calls and bad decisions,” another user wrote. “I blame special teams playing like they’re the Bad News Bears of the NFL. That’s it. There is some blown calls by the refs, but the calls shouldn’t have mattered.”