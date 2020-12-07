Twitter Debates Whether Absurd TD Catch by Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill Was Incomplete

Kansas City Chiefs Tyreek Hill 40-yard dash time and speed

Getty Tyreek Hill of the Kansas City Chiefs

This might have been the best touchdown play that Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has made all season. Unfortunately, it would not count in favor of the defending Super Bowl champions.

During the Sunday night game against the Denver Broncos, quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an incredible dime to the four-time Pro Bowler. After juggling it in the endzone, the play was eventually whistled dead and the Chiefs were forced to punt. As it appears, Hill believed  he dropped the ball.

Upon further review, however, it showed the ball did not in fact touch the ground and had the Chiefs challenged it, it would have been at least six points for the hosts.

Check out the insane play for yourself here:

From the scenes following that insane play, it appears as if Hill did not have enough time to encourage head coach Andy Reid to challenge the play. Or, Reid did not have enough information to in fact justify challenging it at all. Kansas City eventually punted the ball and before any further action could be taken, the Broncos took over at their own 10-yard line.

Was It a Catch? Twitter Debates

Like clockwork, Twitter went to work and debates ensued about whether it was six points for the men in red. Everyone from LeBron James to NFL analysts gave their own opinions. Several even chastised Reid and his coaching staff for failing to review it in time to toss the red flag.

We wouldn’t be surprised if Reid, Hill, Mahomes and perhaps the entire team address this blooper in their post-match remarks.

Denver Scored on Their Next Drive

To add insult to injury, the Broncos quickly marched down the field on the following drive, taking a 10-3 lead after quarterback Drew Lock found Tim Patrick on a 5-yard pass.

The Chiefs enter the divisional showdown as the heavy favorites, but their opponents are quickly putting on a strong statement as to why they’re not only the underdogs, but also capable of beating their AFC West foes.

