Twitter Reacts to Chiefs’ Walk-off Overtime Victory Over Chargers

The streak is alive!
In one of the strangest games of the NFL season, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs outlasted Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime, 34-28. KC has now won seven straight games after many analysts considered them dead and buried back in October.
Week 15’s Thursday Night affair had it all — eight total touchdowns, four turnovers on downs, two interceptions, two fumbles, and a whole lot of high blood pressure. As beat reporter Herbie Teope put it, “this game [was] drunk.”
Kelce for the Win
In case you missed it, this outing had many Chiefs’ heroes but none more so than Travis Kelce — whose best days are most certainly not behind him. Here was the game-winner from the future Hall of Famer.
By the way, Kelce also had the touchdown score that helped Kansas City tie the game up in regulation.
And you can’t forget the monster catch-and-run that the tight end provided to bring the Chiefs back from an eight-point deficit earlier in the fourth quarter.
Kelce finished with 10 receptions and 191 of Mahomes’ 410 passing yards (and two of his three passing touchdowns). His partner in crime, Tyreek Hill, added 12 catches for 148 and a score as the two-headed juggernaut did what it does best — dominate.
The defense also came through when they needed to with three of those fourth-down stops we mentioned earlier and two key turnovers. Rookie Nick Bolton led the way with 14 combined tackles while Tershawn Wharton stripped the fumble and Anthony Hitchens snagged the pick.
Twitter erupted after the walk-off victory.
Twitter Reactions
We tracked the reaction of fans after the win by searching “#Chiefs” and “#ChiefsKingdom.”
One fan going by the handle @punx1029 wrote: “Been watching the Chiefs since 89. Not counting the [Super Bowl] that’s the most BONKERS game I’ve ever went through. #2 the Montana to Davis game against Denver #3 the loss to the Rams. Good [bleep] #chargers fans. [Your] team terrifies me. Go #Chiefs.”
“Yep yelling and clapping!!! Wow what [an] amazing win!” Voiced @schroeder_tad.
Nick Jacobs chimed in: “Mahomes, Hill and Kelce locked in during the clutch and just took over those final drives. Ice in their freaking veins.”
Another named @bobbitt_4 said: “That’s one of the best football games I’ve seen in a long time. Best prime time game this year by far.”
@ATMelott21 had a great point too: “[By the way]. We did all that without an all-pro lineman, a pro bowl LB, and an all-pro corner. Welcome to the show chargers. Kings [of] the West.”
On a similar note, @TheChrisMoreno credited the defense: “That defense stepped up BIG TIME w/o [Chris Jones]. BIG. TIME.”
And many Chiefs fans said enough of that Mark Andrews/George Kittle talk. “[Travis Kelce] is the best TE in the Game and a future Hall of Famer!” Stated @jiblitz77 boldly.
In closing, “here you go, Chargers,” courtesy of @KUTheShiver.
And one final word from Mahomes and Kelce too, after their huge nights, via Christa Dubill and NFL GameDay.
