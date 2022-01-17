Twitter Reacts to Creative Chiefs Touchdowns From Steelers Blowout

After a slow start, the Kansas City Chiefs offense blew the doors off the Pittsburgh Steelers defense on wildcard weekend.

This Sunday night battle had everything a fan could want — as long as you were rooting for the home team. Kansas City finished with six touchdowns and no two scores were similar.

Twitter reacted to the big Chiefs victory in round one of the NFL playoffs.

ALL the latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Chiefs!

Highlights Include ‘Big Man TD’ & Kelce at QB

Following a scoreless first quarter, KC fell behind 7-0 after T.J. Watt recovered a Darrel Williams’ fumble for a touchdown. From that moment on, it was all systems go for Patrick Mahomes and this offense.

An unlikely hero got the Chiefs on the board, fourth-string running back Jerick McKinnon.

The half-back took a classic Mahomes red zone shovel pass for six. Beat reporter Herbie Teope noted the hot start from the ball carrier.

Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon with 55 total yards and a TD so far. https://t.co/g71A69XlPD — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) January 17, 2022

He finished with 61 rushing yards and 81 receiving for a grand total of 142 all-purpose yards. Mahomes then followed up with a beautiful touch pass to “Mr. Chips.”

MR. CHIPS GETS US THE LEAD 😤 📺: #PITvsKC on NBC pic.twitter.com/tV7EHQMUSN — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 17, 2022

Byron Pringle ran a route that put veteran corner Joe Haden in a blender and after a magical postseason outing from the wide receiver, Riley Gates of 247 Sports tweeted: “On a serious note… Byron Pringle deserves another contract with the Chiefs and that’s so good for him.”

On a serious note… Byron Pringle deserves another contract with the Chiefs and that’s so good for him. #ChiefsKingdom — Riley Gates (@Riley_Gates) January 17, 2022

Touchdown number three certainly got fans on their feet, as the Chiefs signal-caller hit Travis Kelce downfield on a third down and 20. The superstar tight end finished the conversion with an end zone celebration.

Next up was the “big man touchdown,” and boy was it glorious. Mahomes rolled to his right on a goal-line play-action pass, hitting blocker Nick Allegretti.

Gotta love a big man touchdown 🥰 📺: #PITvsKC on NBC pic.twitter.com/cwZfuVq9Wr — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 17, 2022

Kent Swanson of KC Sports Network pointed out that the O-lineman had more points than Ben Roethlisberger at that stage of the game. Yikes!

Nick Allegretti has scored more points than Big Ben tonight. — Kent Swanson (@kent_swanson) January 17, 2022

Patrick Allen of FanSided added: “Nick Allegretti throwing TJ Watt down like a rag doll and then catching a touchdown pass is one of the all-time great moments in offensive lineman (and Chiefs) history.”

Nick Allegretti throwing TJ Watt down like a rag doll and then catching a touchdown pass is one of the all-time great moments in offensive lineman (and Chiefs) history. — Patrick Allen (@RPatrickAllen) January 17, 2022

On his fifth touchdown pass of the night, Mahomes got an old friend involved — the always explosive Tyreek Hill. The ‘Cheetah’ bomb put the capper on a fantastic day for the Chiefs quarterback.

MAHOMES BOMB TO CHEETAH!!!! 📺: #PITvsKC on NBC pic.twitter.com/Ln1a14eTdm — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 17, 2022

After that, Kelce took over in the pocket for one final score. Lining up at QB, the tight end faked a run and hit Pringle for both of their second TDs of the game.

Trey Wingo tweeted: “Three players in NFL history have caught a TD and thrown a TD in a playoff game; Nick Foles, Marcus Mariota, Travis Kelce tonight.”

Three players in NFL history have caught a TD and thrown a TD in a playoff game; Nick Foles

Marcus Mariota

Travis Kelce tonight — trey wingo (@wingoz) January 17, 2022

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest KC-related daily content, analysis, features and more!

Fans Comment on Win

The Chiefs actually scored so much that Arrowhead Stadium apologized to those in attendance for having “run out of touchdown fireworks,” per PFF.

The Chiefs scored so much that they ran out of fireworks 😂 (📸: @thekapman) pic.twitter.com/bhtAN7rrKB — PFF (@PFF) January 17, 2022

As you can imagine, Chiefs Kingdom was in pure jubilation after this one. A fan named Carrie wrote: “That was, for real, the 1st #Chiefs game I’ve ever watched with my eyes open for the entire game. Less stressful!”

That was, for real, the 1st #Chiefs game I’ve ever watched with my eyes open for the entire game. 😁 Less stressful! 🙌 — Carrie 🇺🇸 (@CarrieCares4U) January 17, 2022

Another named James Kirk added: “Play of the game is between Kelce’s long TD before [the] half and Allegretti throwing Watt to the ground then scoring.”

Play of the game is between Kelces long TD before half and Allegretti throwing Watt to the ground then scoring. #ChiefsKingdom #ChiefsVsSteelers #Chiefs — James Kirk (@JamesKi38707542) January 17, 2022

Finally, Chris Roush summed things up pretty well as many turned their attention to the Buffalo Bills. He stated: “That was fun. Patrick Mahomes put on a show. 410 yards and 5 touchdowns in basically 2.5 quarters. #Chiefs advance to the Divisional Round next Sunday and will take on the Buffalo Bills.”

That was fun. Patrick Mahomes put on a show. 410 yards and 5 touchdowns in basically 2.5 quarters.#Chiefs advance to the Divisional Round next Sunday and will take on the Buffalo Bills. — Chris Roush (@chrisRroush) January 17, 2022

The divisional weekend matchup will be a rematch of last year’s AFC championship game. Kansas City defeated Josh Allen and the Bills, 38-24, in that head-to-head before Buffalo returned the favor on October 10 of the regular season, 38-20.

This is set up to be an intense rubber game between the budding rivals.