Twitter Reacts to Chiefs’ 42-30 Win Over Eagles in Week 4

The Kansas City Chiefs ended their two-game losing skid, beating the Philadelphia Eagles 42-23 at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 4.

Although the Chiefs defense continued to struggle as it did over the past three weeks, Kansas City’s offense could not be denied in this one. Patrick Mahomes completed 24 of 30 passes for 278 yards and five touchdowns. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who had 70 total receiving yards over the past two games, caught 11 passes for 186 yards and three touchdowns.

The victory marked the 100th win for Andy Reid as the Chiefs’ head coach, making him the first coach in NFL history to win 100+ games with two different teams.

Fans of the Chiefs and NFL took to Twitter following the victory for Kansas City, who now have a 2-2 record after four weeks of regular-season play.

Twitter Reactions

We tracked the reaction of fans after the victory by searching “#ChiefsKingdom” on Twitter.

“The D came thru when it was needed,” @sportsnutStu wrote. “Take the W and hop on the plane.”

The D came thru when it was needed. Take the W and hop on the plane. #ChiefsKingdom — Hockey is back! LetsGo! (@sportsnutStu) October 3, 2021

“As frustrating as this defence has been to watch today, imagine what it will be like at 3am next Monday against Buffalo,” @TommoNeary wrote.

As frustrating as this defence has been to watch today, imagine what it will be like at 3am next Monday against Buffalo 😭 #ChiefsKingdom — Tom Neary (@TommoNeary) October 3, 2021

“Judge, jury and executioner give me 5 minutes in this weeks defensive meeting guarantee I’ll change some lives,” @reidsplaybook15 wrote.

Judge, jury and executioner give me 5 minutes in this weeks defensive meeting guarantee I’ll change some lives #ChiefsKingdom — Lurker (@reidsplaybook15) October 3, 2021

“42 points a week is probably what the Chiefs need to score to overcome their defense,” wrote @micjohnson.

42 points a week is probably what the Chiefs need to score to overcome their defense. #ChiefsKingdom #chiefs — Mic (@micjohnson) October 3, 2021

“Tyreek single handily cost me 2 x Fantasy Football matchups and I’m totally here for it. Dominant,” @shauntomko wrote.

Tyreek single handily cost me 2 x Fantasy Football matchups and I’m totally here for it. Dominant. #ChiefsKingdom — Shaun Tomko (@shauntomko) October 3, 2021

“Congrats to Andy Reid for becoming the first coach in @nfl HISTORY to win 100 games with two different franchises,” wrote @bobfescoe.