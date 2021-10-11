Twitter Roasts Cris Collinsworth for Praising Daniel Sorenson

During the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, some unwarranted praise was sent in the direction of a Chiefs defender by one of NBC’s commentators.

During the second quarter, Sunday Night Football analyst Cris Collinsworth commented on a 61-yard catch by Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, who was tackled by Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen on the play.

“Tough night for Daniel Sorensen, who typically has been one of the better players on this defense,” said Collinsworth. Here’s a clip of that play, via the NFL’s official Twitter page:

Through four weeks of the regular season, Sorensen has garnered a 40.4 overall grade by PFF, which is third-worst on the Chiefs. He leads the league in missed tackles, being the only one to register double-digits in that category with 10.

Because of the discrepancy between what fans are seeing from Sorensen on the field and Collinsworth’s comments regarding the veteran safety, people on Twitter took the time to throw shade at Collinsworth for his bizarre opinion.

Twitter Reacts

“Cris Collinsworth doesn’t know the Chiefs at all. ‘Daniel Sorensen is one of the best Chiefs players on the defense.’ Uh no,” wrote @JasonXGeronzin.

Cris Collinsworth doesn’t know the Chiefs at all. “Daniel Sorensen is one of the best Chiefs players on the defense.” Uh no. #Chiefs #SNF — Jason Geronzin (@JasonXGeronzin) October 11, 2021

“Cris Collinsworth just described Dan Sorensen as one of the best players on the KC defense, and now I will stop this thread and throw my phone into the maw of a volcano,” wrote @jeremyneely.

Cris Collinsworth just described Dan Sorensen as one of the best players on the KC defense, and now I will stop this thread and throw my phone into the maw of a volcano. — Scaremy Neely (@jeremyneely) October 11, 2021

“Hes been one of the better players on this defense -Cris Collinsworth on Dan Sorensen. Someone might need to check Cris for dementia,” @TheBaconIsBack wrote.

Hes been one of the better players on this defense -Cris Collinsworth on Dan Sorensen. Someone might need to check Cris for dementia — Waiting for Witt (@TheBaconIsBack) October 11, 2021

“Cris Collinsworth just said Sorensen is one of the better players on the defense… just say you don’t watch Chiefs games,” wrote @westonndavis.

Cris Collinsworth just said Sorensen is one of the better players on the defense… just say you don’t watch Chiefs games 😂 — Weston Davis (@westonndavis) October 11, 2021

Sorenson on Defensive Miscues, Bills

Sorensen got to speak with the media on Wednesday, October 6, and was asked about cleaning up the miscommunications that have happened on defense through the first month of the regular season.

“Hey, that’s what we’re out here to do. We’re going to go out here today and tomorrow and Friday and put in work and hammer away at it,” Sorenson said. “Each week you expect to improve and that’s what we talk about is chase improvement. So, we’ll identify areas that we need to get better at, and there’s lots of them honestly, and we’ll just keep chipping away at it like we always do and then continue to improve week in and week out.” He was also asked about the Bills and what’s different about their team compared to when the two teams met in the AFC championship game last season. “Yeah, we got to see them twice last year, got very familiar with their personnel for the most part, same guys,” said Sorensen. “So, a few additions with [Emmanuel] Sanders and things like that. I think we know who they are, and it’ll be a great matchup. We’re excited to compete against them. They’re a great football team. They’re coming into Arrowhead, so it’ll be a fun game. It’ll be really exciting.”