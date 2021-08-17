Tyrann Mathieu Sounds off on Contract Talks: ‘The Disrespect Is Noted’

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu gave a telling response when news broke of Seattle Seahawks star Jamal Adams becoming the highest-earning safety in the NFL. Adams inked a four-year, $70 million extension on Tuesday.

Mathieu tweeted the “disrespect is noted” in response to an earlier tweet likening his situation with that of Adams.

Oh plz. The disrespect is noted. — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) August 17, 2021

The Louisiana native joined the Chiefs on a 3-year, $42 million year in the 2019 offseason and has been a pivotal figure in Steve Spagnuolo’s defense. Talks of a new deal has been looming for months, but in July Mathieu asserted he’s not letting the dialogue distract or disappoint him. He just wants to stick to the task at hand, which is playing football.

#Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu on contract extension situation: "Not disappointed at all…it's all about my teammates and all about the guys around me"#ChiefsKingdom #TrainingCamp #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/rHYeHPJxOI — Hayley Lewis 👑 (@HayleyLewisKSHB) July 28, 2021

“I’m not disappointed at all,” Mathieu said to reporters following training camp. “I think most people that know me, know I love to play football, so I haven’t had a chance to do that. It’s all about my teammates; it’s all about the guys around me and me just continuing to try to be who I am and not letting anything outside of that kind of influence how I operate day-to-day.”

Let’s hope that remains his attitude as Kansas City’s front office work to keep him at Arrowhead.

Brett Veach Says Chiefs Will ‘Find a Way To Get This Done’

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has been here before regarding stagnant deals with popular players. Regardless of how previous deals have fared, the exec told SiriusXM NFL Radio he’d like Mathieu to remain with the AFC West powerhouse.

.@Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach has no intentions of letting Tyrann Mathieu leave Kansas City… "We know he wants to be here. Right now, for us and for him I think it's just a timing thing." 👇AUDIO👇 | #Chiefs | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/KaQxyjOqxz — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) August 17, 2021

We’ve had a chance to talk to Tyrann and his representation and I think it’s a little bit difficult with the landscape right now of having two cap-shortened offseason, and where we are in regards to our offseason projections. But as we’ve discussed with Tyrann and his crew, it’s one of those situations that where we are now will certainly not be where we are once the season ends and once we correct some of the things when you have extensions, conversations, trades, [players who] move on — every team is certainly in a different position [with] what their books say than they will be in the offseason. And we like to think that we’re going to find a way to get this done. And he knows we love him and we know he wants to be here. And right now for us and for him, I think it’s just a timing thing. But there’s not a guy in this league I respect as much as him for the way he goes about his business. And a lot of these guys, and a lot of these teams — I think we saw the franchise tag period come and go and no one got done. And there’s been a couple deals, but a lot of these bigger deals haven’t been done for the same reason. Different players handle it in a different way. And just like you’d expect from Tyrann, just complete class. I mean, the guy is special. We love him. And we’re certainly going to work our tail off to keep him here.

For What It’s Worth, Patrick Mahomes Wants Mathieu in Kansas City, Too

Yes, we know quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn’t present during conversations involving a player’s salary. However, we do believe his words carry weight, and it’s clear he wants Mathieu in Kansas City more than anyone.

“He’s such a great leader on this team and obviously a special football player,” Mahomes said in June, via NFL.com. “You want him to be here for the long run and you can tell that Chiefs Kingdom is really behind him as the leader of that defense and a leader on this team. Definitely want him to be here as long as he can and as long as I’m here.”

With a glowing endorsement from the best player in the league, let’s hope Veach does right by his word and gets something on paper before it turns more serious.

