Tyrann Mathieu Makes Plea To Be Chiefs’ Punt Returner

The Kansas City Chiefs already have their primary punt returner set in stone heading into the 2021 regular season, but there is one more player that believes his name should be thrown into the mix:

Tyrann Mathieu.

The Chiefs’ All-Pro safety staked his claim on Twitter Saturday evening, explaining why he thinks he should be given the opportunity to return punts for Kansas City.

ALL the latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

How it Started

It all started when Mathieu tweeted out a picture of himself with the caption “I’ve been begging coach for a punt return!”

I’ve been begging coach for a punt return! pic.twitter.com/Xt4UmGWpqb — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) August 22, 2021

A Twitter follower with the handle @kcwolfpac79 commented on the photo, asking the question “If u get it u getting a house call? Lmao” for which Mathieu responded “Maybe but I’ll def get 15 yards a pop,” stating that he could average 15 yards per return if he were given the opportunity to return punts.

Maybe but I’ll def get 15 yards a pop — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) August 22, 2021

Another Twitter follower, this one with the handle @AWGM_ commented on the photo, saying “Far too valuable for that sir!” which Mathieu responded to by tweeting “I play smarter than ever now a days. I don’t do unnecessary hitting. I think I can survive,” stating that he would pick and choose when to take hits to his body if he were to be a punt returner, keeping himself healthy enough to also play defense.

I play smarter than ever now a days. I don’t do unnecessary hitting. I think I can survive — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) August 22, 2021

Mathieu’s Career Punt Return Numbers

Despite having not done so in a long time, Mathieu does have experience as a punt returner. But his experience doing it in the NFL is minimal. The last time he collected a punt was in 2018 when he was playing for the Houston Texans, and took just one punt that season for six yards, per Pro Sports Reference. The only other time during his NFL career he has been a returner was in his rookie season with the Arizona Cardinals, when he took two kick returns for a total of eight yards.

However, Mathieu was quite the punt returner in college. During his sophomore season at LSU, he returned 27 punts for a total of 421 yards — an average of 15.6 yards per return — and took two of them for touchdowns, per Sports Reference.

Who He’d Compete With

One of the main reasons why Mathieu will likely never see the field as a punt returner for Kansas City is because of who already holds those duties for the Chiefs. Third-year receiver Mecole Hardman is the primary punt returner for Kansas City, and in 2020 returned 25 punts for an average of seven yards per return, with his longest return being for 67 yards and a touchdown. Cornerback Mike Hughes has also shown an ability to be an effective punt returner this preseason, being graded as the Chiefs’ best returner over the past two games, per PFF.

Hardman’s blazing speed and explosiveness will continue to be utilized as a returner. And in the event that Hardman regresses as a returner or is injured, Hughes should be the next man to replace him.

Mathieu’s All-Pro ability at safety is too valuable for him to also be a returner, especially considering he is nearing the age of 30.

READ MORE: