Tyrann Mathieu Reveals Chances of Him Signing With Saints

Free-agent safety Tyrann Mathieu, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs, made his first official visit with an NFL team since becoming a free agent on March 16 when he visited the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, April 5, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Mathieu, 29, is from New Orleans, Louisiana, so Mathieu decided to meet with the Saints while he was in the area visiting family and friends, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. While there would presumably be interest on Mathieu’s end to join his hometown team, the veteran safety detailed his thoughts on playing in New Orleans after visiting with the team.
The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!
Mathieu on Potentially Joining Saints
“First and foremost, it’s a great opportunity with Dennis Allen stepping into the lead position,” Mathieu said, via The Advocate on April 5. “He’s a great defensive mind. I have a lot of respect for Mrs. (Gayle) Benson and the kind of things she does throughout the community. It’s a team I grew up watching. Any time I get to play in front of family and friends, it obviously gives me more energy. It would be a great opportunity if that was to come.”
Despite those thoughts, Mathieu gave less optimistic remarks about the reality of him playing for the Saints in 2022.
“I have a great relationship with Cam Jordan, Marshon Lattimore,” Mathieu continued. “The list goes on and on. Any time I see the Saints play defense, I always tap myself on the shoulder and say, ‘Hey, I could probably roll with those guys.’
“Those guys have done a great thing. The last couple years, they’ve been like top-five in defense. I don’t think they really need me, but it would be good to go back home and help them win.”
Why Mathieu Might Still Be a Free Agent
Rapoport reported after Mathieu visited the Saints that the two-time Chiefs MVP is in no rush to sign a new deal, and will wait until he feels the money and situation is right for him before he decides where he plays next. However, as ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler detailed why there may be a disconnect between what Mathieu wants and what NFL teams see in Mathieu.
“The concern from some teams I talk to is that maybe Mathieu has lost a step because he’s played nine years, a lot of mileage,” Fowler said during ESPN’s SportsCenter on April 3.
Mathieu will enter the 2022 season at 30 years of age, and entering his 10th season in the league, the mileage is certainly there. However, that doesn’t mean the Honey Badger doesn’t have plenty of good football left in him, even if he has taken a step back.
On March 31, NFL insider Jordan Schulz detailed which teams have expressed interest in Mathieu.
“Numerous teams would love to sign Tyrann Mathieu, though execs I’ve spoken w/this week don’t feel he’s in a rush. The 4x All-Pro is a GREAT player w/interest from #Cowboys, #Colts, #Saints, #Broncos, #Eagles, #Ravens, #Steelers + #Cowboys (will Jerry Jones spend?) – among others,” Schultz wrote in a Tweet.
“Have also been told the #Raiders and #Dolphins have interest in Honey Badger, but again — I could potentially see this taking time as well,” Schultz continued in a separate Tweet.