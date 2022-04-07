Tyrann Mathieu Reveals Chances of Him Signing With Saints

Free-agent safety Tyrann Mathieu, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs, made his first official visit with an NFL team since becoming a free agent on March 16 when he visited the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, April 5, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Free-agent safety Tyrann Mathieu spotted here today visiting the New Orleans Saints: pic.twitter.com/CWlH6FiORt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 5, 2022

Mathieu, 29, is from New Orleans, Louisiana, so Mathieu decided to meet with the Saints while he was in the area visiting family and friends, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. While there would presumably be interest on Mathieu’s end to join his hometown team, the veteran safety detailed his thoughts on playing in New Orleans after visiting with the team.

Mathieu on Potentially Joining Saints