Tyrann Mathieu Pushes for Chiefs to Sign ‘Underrated Cornerback’

Former Kansas City Chiefs cover man Bashaud Breeland once again — this time due to a diminished league-wide salary cap — finds himself up against a diluted free agent cornerback market in 2021. After playing out consecutive one-year deals with the reigning AFC champions, the 29-year-old was again hoping to cash in on an evasive long-term pay day.

Instead, his prospects on the open market have been minimal through mid-May, leaving him without a team heading deeper into the NFL’s offseason program. Breeland has drawn some interest from the Chicago Bears and has not signed a contract offer extended to him following a visit with the Minnesota Vikings on May 20.

Now, one of Breeland’s closest allies, Tyrann Mathieu, wants to see him back in the fold with the Chiefs.

The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Mathieu: Breeland Among NFL’s ‘More Underrated Cornerbacks’

Andy Reid, Tyrann Mathieu, Orlando Brown & Anthony Hitchens Press ConferencesHC Andy Reid, S Tyrann Mathieu, T Orlando Brown & LB Anthony Hitchens speak with the media during OTAs. Andy Reid: 0:00 Tyrann Mathieu: 8:55 Orlando Brown: 18:47 Anthony Hitchens: 38:44 Subscribe for more videos! bit.ly/2OuOUnB More Chiefs NFL action! bit.ly/2Moa1VR #KansasCityChiefs #Chiefs #NFL Follow Our Social Media! Website: chiefs.com/ Facebook: facebook.com/KansasCityChiefs Twitter: twitter.com/Chiefs Instagram:… 2021-05-27T20:02:36Z

Speaking to the media to close out the first of three weeks of organized team activities (OTAs), Mathieu was asked about Breeland — specifically how much communication the two have had this offseason and what it would mean to play another year with him.

His response was telling.

“Breezy [Breeland], to me he’s one of the more underrated cornerbacks in this league,” Mathieu told reporters during his May 27 press conference. “I really felt like the last couple years he’s really helped us out a lot, him and C-Ward [Charvarius Ward] really manning their sides of the field, being able to play press-man, bump-and-run with elite receivers. So, he’s a guy that deserves a lot of credit for what we’ve been able to do defensively the last couple seasons.

“I try to keep a close relationship with all my guys. Me and Breezy is probably a little different. We talk more than others, but really just wishing him the best. I hope we can get him back here, but like I said, a lot of things aren’t in our control. I just try to continue to be a positive influence in his life and just continue to encourage him no matter what.”

With mandatory minicamp quickly approaching on June 15, a reunion isn’t yet out of the question, especially considering Breeland’s built-in knowledge of Steve Spagnuolo’s defense over the past two seasons with the team.

However, the Chiefs’ lackadaisical approach to re-upping with the eighth-year veteran suggests general manager Brett Veach and company are comfortable sticking to their philosophy at the position, a topic expanded upon by Arrowhead Report’s Jordan Foote.

Mathieu Switching to Breeland’s Jersey Number in 2022?

After Kansas City successfully pitched the NFL on relaxing jersey number options for running backs, wide receivers, tight ends and defensive backs this offseason, a number of prominent playmakers around the league have already swapped digits.

Mathieu will not be among that group this season, but the All-Pro safety previously revealed his plans for 2022 on Twitter back in early April, telling an inquiring fan, “I’m switching to 21 year 10.”

One day later on April 8, Mathieu seemingly provided more context by tweeting a photo of former Raiders and Packers great Charles Woodson, who donned No. 21 for his seven seasons in Green Bay from 2006-12.

On Thursday, Mathieu elaborated on the significance of the decision and the impact the Hall of Fame defensive back has had on his career.

“I’m hoping to switch to [No. 21] next season,” Mathieu confirmed on May 27. “I think Charles has always been a great mentor for me. He’s always been somebody that believed in me, that’s always given me nuggets, and I think if people are really able to look at Charles Woodson’s career, it really was the backend of his career that he really excelled and he won Defensive Player of the Year and won the Super Bowl. So, for me that’s motivation.

“I think a lot of people are saying I’m getting old and I look at guys like Charles Woodson who played 18-plus years at a high level and he seemed to get better and better each and every year.”

The number 21 threads, of course, have been worn by Breeland since his arrival in Kansas City in 2019. Should he not return to the Chiefs in 2021, those digits could find themselves attached to two new players over the next two seasons.

READ NEXT: Chiefs Gushing Over Impact of ‘Really Good’ Offseason Signing

Chris Licata is an NFL contributor covering the Kansas City Chiefs from enemy territory in Denver, Colorado. Follow him on Twitter @Chris__Licata or join the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook community for the latest out of Chiefs Kingdom!