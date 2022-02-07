Tyrann Mathieu’s Son Celebrates TD at Pro Bowl With Viral Dance [LOOK]

Pro Bowl weekend isn’t just an opportunity for the NFL’s top players to display their talents in the various challenges and in the Pro Bowl itself. It’s also an opportunity for the players’ kids to show off their abilities as well. That’s why Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu’s son went viral that weekend.

Tyrann Mathieu Jr. was filmed by his father catching a touchdown pass on Pro Bowl weekend. What caused him to go viral on social media, however, wasn’t his touchdown pass, but instead his celebration of the touchdown. Mathieu Jr. pulled out the “Griddy” dance move to celebrate and did it quite well.

Twitter Reacts to Mathieu Jr. Stealing the Show

Following the viral video, many fans reacted to Mathieu Jr.’s dancing on Twitter.

“Justin Jefferson watching the entire AFC doing the griddy with Tyrann Mathieu’s son after he made it popular,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Tyrann Mathieu’s son hitting the griddy today was absolutely the highlight of the pro bowl. The griddy is so cool. That dance is so awesome and cool!” another user wrote.

“That griddy was elite too lil man gotta teach that to half the league,” another user wrote.

Chiefs Players Performed in Pro Bowl

Four Chiefs players were able to record their names on the stat sheet during the Pro Bowl. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 5-of-10 pass attempts for 53 yards and had one interception. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill caught four passes on four targets for 27 yards. Tight end Travis Kelce caught one pass on four targets for 10 yards. Mathieu recorded one solo tackle.

Unfortunately, this may be the last time several of Kansas City’s Pro Bowlers play as a member of the Chiefs.

When the 2022 league year begins, Kansas City will have approximately $6 million in cap space available when taking into consideration the Reserve/Future deals they have signed since January, according to Jason Fitzgerald of Over The Cap. That small cap number is in large part because of Mahomes’ cap hit for 2022, which is $35.7 million.

Mathieu and starting left tackle Orlando Brown are pending free agents, and given their potential contract demands, one of them will most likely not re-sign with the Chiefs. Defensive end Frank Clark is signed through 2023, however, he will be on the books for a $26.3 million cap hit in 2022. Because of that, there’s a chance Kansas City could cut Clark or somehow restructure his contract to free up money.

“There are a lot of questions largely due with the salary cap and the restrictions,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach explained on February 1. “We had a successful ‘19 season, and then as we went into the ‘20 season, we were able to get a lot of guys re-signed, and then we had the pandemic that really killed the cap. So, there were a lot of adjustments that we had to do. It limited our ability to do some things and we had to get creative in other ways.”

There’s a lot that needs to be figured out for the Chiefs before free agency begins in March. However, if there’s one thing we know for certain, it’s that a lot of maneuvers need to be made in Kansas City for them to compete for another championship next season.