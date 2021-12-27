Andy Reid Provides Update on Tyrann Mathieu’s Quad Injury

During the Kansas City Chiefs’ 36-10 blowout win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16, veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu suffered an injury.

In the third quarter, Mathieu appeared to have suffered an injury to his lower body. While he did briefly return to the game after suffering the injury, he went back to the sideline and was ruled out for the game shortly after.

Chad Henne is in the game. Also, Tyrann Mathieu (left quad) is out. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) December 26, 2021

Later in the game, the Chiefs announced that Mathieu, who had apparently experienced a quad injury, would not return to the Week 16 bout.

Following the game, head coach Andy Reid provided an update on Mathieu, stating that Mathieu suffered a quad contusion during the third quarter.

Reid: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, hurt his shoulder, see how it is tomorrow.

Tyrann Mathieu has a quad contusion. #Chiefs — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) December 27, 2021

The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

The recovery timetable for a quad contusion varies depending on the severity of the injury, according to The American Medical Society for Sports Medicine.

“One study showed that average disability time varied from approximately 2 to 3 weeks; however, some severe injuries may take much longer,” AMSSM wrote in an explanation of quad contusions. “In order to return to participation after a quad contusion, the player should be able to demonstrate full, pain-free range of motion and should be able to perform all aspects of functional activity needed to participate.”

Chiefs Dominate Steelers, Lock Up AFC West

In a highly-anticipated matchup between two respected AFC teams, the Chiefs manhandled the Steelers at Arrowhead.

Kansas City’s offense — without tight end Travis Kelce in the lineup — racked up 381 yards of total offense. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 23-of-30 pass attempts for 258 yards and three touchdowns. His performance came in a game in which wide receiver Tyreek Hill caught only two passes for 19 yards.

Wideout Byron Pringle picked up the slack in the receiver room, reeling in six passes for 75 yards on seven targets and two touchdowns. Mecole Hardman also caught three passes for 31 yards, which included an eight-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes.

Mecole Hardman puts the Chiefs up 23-0 👀 (via @Chiefs)pic.twitter.com/VysI76pgO1 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 26, 2021

Kansas City’s defense also continued its elite dominance. Against Pittsburgh, the Chiefs defense allowed just 3.8 yards per pass attempt and recorded two fumble recoveries and an interception.

During the Chiefs’ current eight-game win streak, the defense is allowing just 11.75 points per game.

Twitter Reacts to Chiefs Victory

Following Kansas City’s Week 16 victory, which brought the team’s record to 11-4 on the season, fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts of the defending AFC champions.

“I’m old enough to remember when the #Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes were broken and wouldn’t make the playoffs according to the national opinion. And here they are, the first AFC team to clinch a division title and AFC playoff spot,” Nick Jacobs KSHB 41 wrote.

I'm old enough to remember when the #Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes were broken and wouldn't make the playoffs according to the national opinion. And here they are, the first AFC team to clinch a division title and AFC playoff spot. — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) December 27, 2021

“Major congrats to the coaches, players, and staff that kept grinding, pushing, working hard through adversity! Would’ve been nuts two months ago to say KC would clinch the AFC West with two weeks left. Now we’ve got the #Chiefs we waited for and the most well rounded team to date,” former Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwart wrote.

Major congrats to the coaches, players, and staff that kept grinding, pushing, working hard through adversity! Would’ve been nuts two months ago to say KC would clinch the AFC West with two weeks left. Now we’ve got the #Chiefs we waited for and the most well rounded team to date — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) December 27, 2021

“If Mahomes went on the road and got worked by the Houston Texans can you imagine the criticism he would receive? Let’s slow down on the Justin Herbert is on Mahomes level talk,” Cory Adrian Strathman wrote.

If Mahomes went on the road and got worked by the Houston Texans can you imagine the criticism he would receive? Let’s slow down on the Justin Herbert is on Mahomes level talk #NFL #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/zWrtcStPLb — Cory Adrian Strathman (@CoryStrathman) December 27, 2021