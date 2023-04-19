Reporter Claps Back at Ex-Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill in Epic Fashion [LOOK]

NFL and CFB correspondent Annie Agar of Bally Sports shared her experience driving an Indy car on her social media on April 18. She named former Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill in the caption of her video to explain her experience.

“This is how Tyreek Hill feels all the time isn’t it. never felt faster @IndyCar thanks so much for having me out! unreal experience,” she wrote.

this is how Tyreek Hill feels all the time isn’t it. never felt faster @IndyCar thanks so much for having me out! unreal experience. pic.twitter.com/2qD5aWvaUM — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) April 18, 2023

Hill, who currently plays for the Miami Dolphins, saw Agar’s post and decided to throw shade at Agar by writing, “Annie if you want my number just say that.”

Annie if you want my number just say that 🤤 https://t.co/tN2DKceoYw — Ty Hill (@cheetah) April 18, 2023

Agar decided to bury Hill by clapping back at him.

“Appreciate you man saw the video of that kid at your camp tho, looked like he already had your number,” she wrote. The video Agar was referring to is the clip that went viral on social media of Hill getting beat 1-on-1 by a youth football player during Hill’s youth football camp on April 9.

appreciate you man saw the video of that kid at your camp tho, looked like he already had your number🫡😉😂 https://t.co/RXcAX1WoQK — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) April 19, 2023

Twitter Reacts to Annie Agar-Tyreek Hill Beef

Twitter users reacted to the Twitter beef between Annie Agar and Tyreek Hill.

“Bruh probably sitting there mad confused like how you go from being complimented to being flamed this quickly,” one Twitter user wrote.

Bruh probably sitting there mad confused like how you go from being complimented to being flamed this quickly 😭😂😂 https://t.co/UQWEfiRzat pic.twitter.com/VflGqk0KdA — Wayne Ewers (@Wayne_e10) April 19, 2023

“I’m all for corny jokes and this is really really good lol,” another user wrote.

I’m all for corny jokes and this is really really good lol — Dre (@AndreJoseph_) April 19, 2023

“Annie, please don’t kill him like this, I need him to play well for Miami this year!” another user wrote.

Annie, please don’t kill him like this, I need him to play well for Miami this year! — will w. (@Willmvg) April 19, 2023

Tyreek Hill Coming Off of Monster Season

After being traded to the Dolphins and getting a four-year $120 million extension, Tyreek Hill has already proven he’s worth every penny Miami gave to him in his new contract.

In 17 regular season games, Hill had 119 receptions on 170 targets for 1,710 receiving yards and 7 receiving touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference. During the loss to the Chargers in Week 14, Hill broke Miami’s single-season receiving yards record set by Mark Clayton in 1984 (1,389). Hill set career highs in all major receiving categories except for touchdowns during the 2022 season.

Hill having success in Miami is a rare example of a blockbuster trade benefitting both parties involved. Tyreek went to the Dolphins and is having more success than he did with Patrick Mahomes and company in Kansas City. Meanwhile, Mahomes had a career year as well and the Chiefs won the Super Bowl.

During the 2022 regular season, Mahomes set career-highs in completion percentage (67.1%) and passing yards (5,250), had a 41-12 touchdown-to-interception ratio, and played well enough to earn his second regular season MVP award. During the postseason, Mahomes completed 72% of his passes for 703 yards, 7 touchdowns, and had no turnovers in three games played. He was also named the Super Bowl LVII MVP.

Mahomes’ success last season was in part due to the group of pass catchers around him, some of which were added because of the extra cap space and draft picks the Chiefs received as a result of the Hill trade. The receivers that were added to the roster in wake of the Hill trade were JuJu Smith-Schuster (had a 78-933-3 stat line), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (42-687-2), and Skyy Moore (KC got pick No. 50 in the Hill trade, then traded back and selected Moore with pick No. 54).