Tyreek Hill Causes Stir Among Chiefs Fans After ‘KC’ Tweet

Former Kansas City Chiefs superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill caused a bit of a stir within the Kingdom on April 2 when he tweeted: “KC look so different.”

KC look so different — Ty Hill (@cheetah) April 2, 2023

The public statement implied that Hill was back in Kansas City for the first time since the end of his initial season away from the franchise — when the speed demon playmaker was traded to the Miami Dolphins. Naturally, this sparked quite the reaction from Chiefs fans.

As a whole, the feelings about Hill have been mixed since he basically forced his way out of KC amid contract discussions. He wanted to get paid more than general manager Brett Veach wished to pay a wide receiver, and the Dolphins were willing to oblige. While most Chiefs supporters understand that, they were less empathetic of Hill’s comments about the organization once he was settled in Miami.

Through his podcast, “It Needed to Be Said,” and co-host Julius Collins, the “Cheetah” created some drama last summer with claims about Tua Tagovailoa being a more accurate passer than Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City management purposefully suppressing his stats in 2021. Later, Hill walked back most of these quotes from either himself or Collins, and maintained a public relationship with several Chiefs players throughout the 2022 campaign.

Chiefs Kingdom Reacts to Tyreek Hill’s Tweet About KC Looking Different

Like the current perception on Hill, the reactions to this tweet were mixed. For starters, it had over 4,100 likes and over 990,000 views.

As for the responses, one popular reply mocked: “Looks like two time world champions under Patrick Mahomes celebrating to me.”

Another encouraged a reunion, voicing: “You’re always welcome back. If not, at least retire with us when it’s your time regardless. Stay blessed and healthy and keep shining my guy.” On a similar note, a third simply wrote: “See you in two years.”

“Bro still got KC on his mind,” another popular comment stated on the less forgiving side of the aisle.

Finally, one fan celebrated: “Yep added another Lombardi!!!”

Tyreek Hill Claims He ‘Tried to Come’ to Browns via Trade

Hill has made headlines more than once in recent days. Another viral clip from an autograph signing quoted the Dolphins wideout saying that he was willing to be traded to the Cleveland Browns.

“They should’ve paid me, I tried to come to Cleveland,” Hill told a fan with a Deshaun Watson jersey. “I tried but they didn’t want me.”

Here was the exchange (per “MoreForYouCleveland” and fan account Matthew Dente):

Imagine if the #Browns would’ve landed Tyreek Hill after landing Deshaun Watson 🤯 (🎥:@MatthewDente20_). pic.twitter.com/58cQWG96wg — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) April 2, 2023

The MoreForYouCleveland share had nearly 900 likes and 550,000-plus views.

Tyreek Hill Goes Viral for Tweeting at Dave Portnoy in Defense of Angel Reese

In other news, Hill did have a somewhat heroic moment on April 3 — depending on how you view the ongoing situation in women’s college basketball. To sum it up briefly, LSU’s Angel Reese was criticized by different media pundits and fans publicly after trash-talking Iowa’s Caitlin Clark toward the end of a blowout victory in the National Championship Game.

What many failed to realize was, Reese was mimicking a postgame taunt that Clark had used earlier in the season — giving her a taste of her own medicine, so to speak. A contingent of the media including Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports didn’t view it as good sportsmanship, however, calling Reese’s actions “classless.”

Portnoy even went a step further, tweeting: “Classless piece of s***.”

Hill was one of many white knights who came to Reese’s defense on social media, blasting Portnoy with the message: “😂 people really allow mfs like this [to] have a platform on sports.”

The reply has over 17,000 likes and counting, as well as 1,200-plus retweets. Later, Portnoy clapped back at Hill sarcastically for supporting his personal platform with a different retweet of Barstool Sports, to which the wide receiver retorted: “I support everyone isn’t that what Twitter is used for dinkleburg.”

The back-and-forth between Portnoy and Hill appeared to end there.