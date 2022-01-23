Tyreek Hill in Hot Water for Unflagged Celebration vs. Steelers

The NFL has cracked down on Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill for his touchdown celebration against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wild-Card Weekend.

Hill has been fined $12,875 for using pom-poms to celebrate his 31-yard touchdown in the third quarter, a celebration that was not flagged, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Tyreek Hill celebrating with POM POMS is everything 🤣 pic.twitter.com/WcIXYSconJ — sportsthread (@sportsthread) January 18, 2022

Despite fans enjoying celebrations like Hill’s, the league continues to enforce its rule on celebrations, which was implemented for the first time this season.

Chiefs Need 2 Wins to Reach 2022 Super Bowl

In order to make a third-straight Super Bowl appearance, the Chiefs need to win two more playoff games. That means they need to beat the Bills in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Kansas City played Buffalo already this season, losing 38-20 on October 10. In that game, Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes threw for 272 yards, two touchdowns, and also had two interceptions.