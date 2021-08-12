Tyreek Hill Makes Insane One-Handed Catch Over Chiefs’ Top Corner: WATCH

We’ve seen our fair share of amazing plays from Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill over the years. But that doesn’t make a new one any less special.

Take Thursday’s training camp practice for example; Hill drew loud cheers from spectators when he reached behind Kansas City’s top cornerback, L’Jarius Sneed, to haul in a crazy one-handed pass during a 1-on-1 drill.

Hill Primed For Another Big Year

It comes as no surprise that Hill continues to make ridiculous plays. At 27 years old, he’s in the prime of his career. And it may be crazy to think that, despite coming off a season in which he caught 87 passes for 1,276 yards and 15 touchdowns, he may be able to outproduce his 2020 numbers.

Why’s that? Well, it really comes down to the players around him on offense.

Patrick Mahomes is still the quarterback, but this time around Mahomes has an offensive line that looks to be much improved from last year’s unit. Kansas City made a splash during free agency this offseason by signing former New England Patriots left guard Joe Thuney to a five-year, $80 million deal, making Thuney the highest-paid interior offensive lineman in the NFL. The Chiefs then went and traded a first, third, fourth, and fifth-round pick in exchange for Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr., and a second and sixth-round pick. They also have three rookies — second-round pick Creed Humphrey, sixth-round pick Trey Smith and Lucas Niang (2020 opt-out) — that are in line to be Week 1 starters, per the team’s first unofficial depth chart of the 2021 season.

How does the revamped offensive line impact Hill? Well, it’s simple; giving Mahomes more time in the pocket allows him to keep his eyes down the field and complete more passes. That means Hill, who is the No. 1 wide receiver in Kansas City, will have more opportunities to catch the football.

Could Hill Earn a Contract Extension in 2022?

Hill is currently in the second year of the three-year, $54 million contract he signed with the Chiefs. That means if he balls out again this season, he could be in line for a contract extension next offseason. But what scenarios factor into Hill earning a contract extension at 28 years old?

The first one would obviously be his production this upcoming season. If he produces similarly to last year then he will most likely be in line for an extension next year based on how pivotal he is to the Chiefs’ offense. But if he takes a significant step back in production, which is highly unlikely if he stays healthy but nevertheless a scenario, then Kansas City may think hard about whether they want to extend a receiver who is nearing the age of 30.

Another factor is the play of the pass-catchers around Hill. The first player that needs to be mentioned here is third-year wideout Mecole Hardman, who has a chance to claim the No. 2 receiver role in Kansas City’s offense now that Sammy Watkins is no longer in town. If Hardman has a breakout season and can prove to be a reliable, explosive option for the Chiefs much like Hill is, then Kansas City’s front office will be forced to think hard about whether it’s worth keeping Hill around past 2022.

The second player that needs to be mentioned is tight end Travis Kelce, who is the top pass-catcher in the Chiefs’ offense. If Kelce, who turns 32 on Oct. 5, shows a decline in production this season due to his age, Kansas City may make it a priority to extend Hill next offseason, as he will become even more valuable if Kelce isn’t the elite pass-catcher that he previously was.

There’s also the scenario where Hill plays out his contract and tests the waters to some capacity in 2023. But let’s not get too ahead of ourselves here.

Let’s just get the popcorn out and prepare ourselves for some more mind-boggling plays from the three-time All-Pro receiver in 2021.