Tyreek Hill Responds After Brutal Roasting Involving Travis Kelce

Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill took an unnecessary shot from an ex-teammate on social media on May 4.

The joke stemmed from a tweet by NFL reporter Kevin Clark of The Ringer, which pictured Formula One driver Yuki Tsunoda talking to Miami Dolphins’ Jaelan Phillips. “Two elite athletes good at different stuff,” Clark captioned, alluding to an obvious height disparity between the two.

That’s when retired Chiefs right tackle Mitchell Schwartz chimed in: “Looks like @cheetah [Hill] and @tkelce [Travis Kelce].”

The typically talkative Hill was even at a loss for words after this brutal roasting from Schwartz. His only reply was one character long and emoji-based: 😒.” Victory: Schwartz.

Odd Trend Continues From Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill Trade

There has been a very bizarre trend from the Hill trade that sent a bundle of picks back to Kansas City from Miami. Scott Loring of Arrowhead Addict noted it on Twitter on April 29.

The Chiefs did not select a single player with the picks from the Dolphins in the Tyreek Hill trade. •Traded up for McDuffie

•Traded back for Skyy Moore/Kinnard

•Included in the McDuffie trade

•Traded up for Chamarri Conner

•Traded for 2024 5th round pick pic.twitter.com/q5rrus7KXb — Scott Loring (@ChiefsChannel) April 29, 2023

“The Chiefs did not select a single player with the picks from the Dolphins in the Tyreek Hill trade,” he wrote, explaining: “Traded [the 2022 first] up for [Trent] McDuffie, traded back [the 2022 second] for Skyy Moore/[Darian] Kinnard, included [the 2022 fourth] in the McDuffie trade, traded [the 2023 fourth] up for Chamarri Conner, traded [the 2023 sixth] for 2024 5th round pick.”

Due to all of general manager Brett Veach’s moving around, it’s been a tough trade to recap after the fact, but the easiest analysis is that Hill’s departure helped KC win another Super Bowl. The financial freedom and draft capital gained allowed the Chiefs to rebuild at lightspeed.

Forget the literal return, that alone is enough to call the Hill leap of faith a massive win for Veach and the Kansas City organization.