Tyreek Hill Calls Out Patrick Mahomes During Chiefs’ Week 2 Win

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes showed why he’s a rare talent during the team’s 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 on Thursday Night Football.

Overall, Mahomes completed 24-of-35 pass attempts for 235 yards and 2 touchdowns. While the stat line doesn’t exactly display the elite talent of Mahomes, some of his individual plays from the game do. Take for example his 41-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Justin Watson in which Mahomes — who was scrambling in the pocket — put the ball over cornerback J.C. Jackson and perfectly into the hands of Watson for the score.

Patrick Mahomes finds WR Justin Watson downfield for a 41-yard touchdown on 3rd & 10. JC Jackson on the coverage. PAT is good. #Chargers – 17#Chiefs – 14 pic.twitter.com/MXkB7VgmAt — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) September 16, 2022

The touchdown pass was one that not all NFL quarterbacks can make. So much so that it caught the attention of one of Mahomes’ former pass catchers and earned Mahomes a shoutout on Twitter.

Hill Calls Out Mahomes on Twitter

Former Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill, who was traded to the Miami Dolphins in a blockbuster move this offseason, took to Twitter during Thursday night’s game to give a shoutout to Mahomes.

“Good ball 15,” Hill wrote, while also inserting a teary-eyed emoji at the end of his tweet.

Good ball 15 🥹 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) September 16, 2022

Twitter users reacted to Hill’s tweet at his former quarterback.

“You left 15 for “tua” think about that dawg gone be biggest regret in your LIFE ruined your career,” one Twitter user wrote.

You left 15 for “tua” think about that dawg gone be biggest regret in your LIFE ruined your career — Justin (@phillysportsszn) September 16, 2022

“Real fans still love you bro, We appreciate your time in KC. Get that money, come back home when you get tired in Miami,” another user wrote.

Real fans still love you bro, We appreciate your time in KC. Get that money, come back home when you get tired in Miami — Nigerian Nightmare 💀 (@BtcEata) September 16, 2022

“My little man, he’s 8 is super sad you left the chiefs. You are his favorite and constantly asks to see you and wants to follow you in your career! The best of luck to you in the Dolphins future,” another user wrote.

My little man, he’s 8 is super sad you left the chiefs. You are his favorite and constantly asks to see you and wants to follow you in your career! The best of luck to you in the Dolphins future ❤️❤️❤️ — redsxgrl34@gmail.com (@redsxgrl34) September 16, 2022

“You were amazing when with us and we were sad to see you go. Saying things about Pat was low and uncalled for. Pat is a amazing QB with or without you and you are a amazing WR in the same respect. Respect for all you did in KC. Good luck in Miami,” another user wrote.

you were amazing when with us and we were sad to see you go.Saying things about Pat was low and uncalled for. Pat is a amazing QB with or without you and you are a amazing WR in the same respect. Respect for all you did in KC . Good luck in Miami. ✌🏻💯 — Christine (@Chris294345) September 16, 2022

Chiefs 2-0 After Win Over Chargers

While the game did come down to the wire — which involved an onside kick by the Chargers with under a minute left in the game — Kansas City came out with a win to improve to 2-0 on the season.

The biggest playmaker outside of Mahomes on offense for Kansas City was running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who flexed his abilities as a runner and pass catcher.

In Week 2, Edwards-Helaire had 8 carries for 74 yards — which included a 52-yard run in the fourth quarter — and 4 catches for 44 yards.

#Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire breaks off a 52-yard run in the 4th quarter. CEH now has 118 total yards on 12 touches. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/72ICN6mQWq — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) September 16, 2022

The leading receiver for the Chiefs was tight end Travis Kelce, who had 5 catches for 51 yards.

As for Kansas City’s defense, they gave up 401 total yards of offense to Los Angeles. The highlight play of the night for the defense was a 99-yard pick-six by rookie seventh-round pick Jaylen Watson early in the fourth quarter to give the Chiefs the lead.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert is intercepted by rookie 7th round pick Jaylen Watson, who returns it for 99 yards and the TD. PAT is good. #Chiefs – 24#Chargers – 17#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/uVn8tBO5ep — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) September 16, 2022

The box score standout among Kansas City’s defenders was defensive tackle Chris Jones, who accumulated 2 sacks, 2 tackles for loss, 2 quarterback hits, and 1 pass defensed, per ESPN.

#Chiefs DT Chris Jones gets to #Chargers QB Justin Herbert for the 3rd down sack. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/kpxoxXeTSN — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) September 16, 2022

The Chiefs are now in first place in the division ahead of the Chargers (1-1), Las Vegas Raiders (0-1), and Denver Broncos (0-1). Kansas City now has some extended rest before the team travels to take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 25.