Tyreek Hill Plummeted by Chiefs Teammate in Playful TD Celebration Video

Walk it off, Cheetah.

That’s certainly what Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was thinking during OTAs on Thursday, June 3 after getting plummeted by newly signed left tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

OTAs are the perfect time to see what works and what doesn't on the field. Celebrations included 😂 @ZEUS__57 @cheetah pic.twitter.com/yBgUt0OnCj — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 3, 2021

As the caption might suggest, the two were working on a touchdown celebration. Hill just caught a pass and Brown was so excited for his teammate, he was perhaps a little too aggressive and knocked him back onto the turf.

Brown’s 6-foot-8, 344-pound frame was no match for Hill’s 5-foot-10, 185-pound physique. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes couldn’t help but laugh at his receiver’s expense on Twitter, either.

“I kind of fell hard, man,” Hill joked on Friday, via KAKE’s Sully Engels. “I kind of had to bounce back up. Like I didn’t want to make it look like I was hurt or anything, but it really did hurt.”

Thankfully, all seems to be okay and a valuable lesson was learned: Brown might not be the one to join Hill in a touchdown celebration when the team returns to regular season football activities this fall.

Hill to Host Another Summer Football Camp in Kansas

Perhaps Hill’s latest celebration will be inspired by an aspiring receiver because the five-time Pro Bowler hosted another football camp on Friday, June 4. Taking place at the Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita, Kansas, festivities included lectures, fundamental skill stations, contests and awards. Athletes were grouped according to age to ensure levels of competition and instruction.

Per Flex Work Sports, all campers received a limited-edition camp t-shirt, camp photo with Hill and take-home items from their sponsors.

Video captured by KAKE Sports shows hundreds of young athletes in attendance, with lines wrapping around the parking lot just to check in.

Tyreek Hill is here in Wichita at Stryker Sports Complex hosting a youth football camp. Part of a tour of these he’s doing in a few different cities in Kansas and Missouri. There are a few kids here waiting, line wraps through the entire parking lot #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/MUsAMgPzGC — Sully Engels (@sullyengels) June 4, 2021

Hill has previously hosted camps in Overland Park, Kansas and Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Hill Joins 5 Chiefs on CBS Sports’ Top 100 Players List

CBS Sports recently revealed their top 100 NFL players ahead of the 2021 campaign, and Hill is in rather good company. Topping the list was none other than Mahomes, but joining the 2018 NFL MVP include tight end Travis Kelce at No. 5, Hill at No. 13, defensive tackle Chris Jones at No. 30, safety Tyrann Mathieu at No. 34 and coming into the No. 100 spot, sophomore cornerback L’Jarius Sneed.

“He scares defenses with his big-play ability, which opens up the Chiefs offense. He can’t be handled in one-on-one situations. He had a career-best 15 touchdown catches last season,” Pete Prisco said of the star wideout.

There’s no denying Cheetah belongs on that list. In 2020, the 27-year-old caught 87 passes on 135 targets for 1,276 yards and a career-high 15 touchdowns, more than double the amount he scored in the 2019 campaign (7) for the reigning AFC champions.

In his five years at Arrowhead Stadium, the Georgia native has recorded 5,391 yards and 47 touchdowns on 368 receptions. As the Chiefs look to avenge last season’s heartbreaking Super Bowl LV loss and honor Mahomes’ quest for a perfect 20-0 record, they’ll need more of Hill’s incredible speed and prowess this fall.

