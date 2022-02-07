Tyreek Hill Throws Shade at Cowboys Star: ‘Cheetahs Don’t Lose to Lions’

W

hen Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill got positioned to run in the “Fastest Man” skills challenge for the 2022 Pro Bowl, everyone watching knew who should win the race between Hill, linebacker Micah Parsons, running back Nick Chubb, and cornerback Trevon Diggs.

Hill, nicknamed “The Cheetah”, has earned a reputation in the NFL for having world-class speed on the football field. It didn’t come as a complete surprise, as his 4.29 40-yard dash at his Pro Day in 2016 showed how fast he was coming into the league. But the way Hill showcases his speed on the football field — as crazy as it may sound — makes the 4.29 40 seem like a slow day for him.

However, when it came to the “Fastest Man” race in 2022, Hill — the player that should have won the race — lost the race. It was a tremendous upset to see Hill lose to Parsons, Chubb, and Diggs. The Cowboys’ rookie won the entire race, Chubb finished second and Diggs third.

While it appears Hill wasn’t putting in 100% effort to run the race, one has to wonder: why wouldn’t Hill put 100% effort into the race?

Hill’s world-class speed has generated conversation about how fast he is compared to players in other sports. That’s the same reason why discussions on social media between Hill and record-setting Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt began regarding a race between the two athletes.

So why didn’t Hill win the “Fastest Man” race in 2022 and re-prove his dominance in the speed department of the NFL?

Hill Explains Away Loss to Parsons

Weirdly enough — the potential race between Hill and Bolt is the exact reason why Hill claimed he lost the “Fastest Man” race.

“I’m a cheetah, baby. Cheetah’s don’t lose to lions,” Hill explained to ESPN’s Laura Rutledge at the NHL All Star Game on February 6. “I just feel like I don’t want to show the world what I really got, because I’m saving it all for Usain Bolt. It’s like I’m baiting Usain Bolt to come out of retirement to race me.”

Hill then said he and Bolt should settle a date for the race in Las Vegas during Pro Bowl Weekend. It’s unknown if that ever actually happened.

Bolt Responds to Question About Race vs. Hill

Track and Field writer Paul Merca’s tweeted about Hill re-challenging Bolt to a race, which sparked a question from Bolt. Bolt responded to Merca’s tweet with a picture of Hill’s loss in the “Fastest Man” race with a mark above Hill’s head and the caption “You mean this guy?”

Twitter Reacts to Hill Losing to Parsons

Twitter users reacted to Hill losing to Parsons in the “Fastest Man” race.

“I don’t care if Tyreek Hill was supposedly ‘not trying’, Micah Parsons, a 6’3 245lb Linebacker, winning a race against a WR, RB and DB is incredibly special. People who cannot acknowledge that, need to examine their reasons,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Please tell me people aren’t making a big deal over Micah Parsons beating a jogging Tyreek Hill in the 40 yard dash,” another user wrote.

“Lol everybody talking bout Micah Parsons beat Tyreek Hill… have y’all seen that race dude ain’t even running fr,” another user wrote.

