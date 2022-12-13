Tyreek Hill Issues Warning to Chiefs About Potential Playoff Matchup

Speaking with NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay, Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill issued a warning to the Kansas City Chiefs, his former team and current. No. 2 seed in the AFC with 4 games remaining in the regular season.

The episode was posted on Monday, December 12, a day after the Dolphins lost to the Los Angeles Chargers 23-17 on Sunday Night Football. The loss cemented the Dolphins firmly in the No. 5 seed in the AFC behind the Buffalo Bills (10-3), Chiefs (10-3), Baltimore Ravens (9-4), and Cincinnati Bengals (9-4).

Along with getting into detail about his contract negotiations with the Chiefs, Hill also talked about a potential matchup against his former team in the playoffs while on Club Shay Shay.

“I’ve still got love for all of them boys, Patrick [Mahomes], Travis [Kelce], [Brett] Veach, Coach [Andy] Reid, EB (Eric Bieniemy), I still love them,” Hill said. “But just know, when we — if we do play them, if we do see them [in the playoffs], it’s showtime.”

Sharpe then asked Hill if he would try to score three touchdowns on the Chiefs if they met during the postseason.

“They better have two people on me, that’s all I know,” Hill said. “The Cheetah will be arriving in Kansas City or in Miami, I don’t care where I’ll be at.”

Twitter Reacts to Hill Calling Out Chiefs

Twitter users reacted to Hill calling out the Chiefs.

“Cheetah, just say you are about the money. Stop trying to make it seem like the Chiefs did you dirty my dude!” one Twitter user wrote.

“Never heard Tyreek talk so much before he was in Miami. Gotta low-key hurt seeing the Chiefs being fine without him,” another user wrote. “Tua’s 10 complete passes last night aren’t gonna cut it in Arrowhead if they visit.”

“I don’t think that was a clown. More like a, me me me, I I I.. They just lost to a team we beat twice! I don’t think he truly wants to face us,” Chiefs Focus wrote. “Just don’t know how it would effect him and the Tua dream of being better than Mahomes in any way! Still a beast though.”

“I hate to say it but he if he play this weak a*s defense he’s definitely breaking records. I can see spags leaving him 1 on 1 with joshua williams with no safety help over top,” another user wrote.

“Tua has to get the ball to him first! It’s gonna be cold in KC come playoffs & tua wont be able to hear himself even think with that crowd noise,” another user wrote. “Miami won’t make it outta the divisional round.”

Hill Having Career Year With Dolphins

Although it might be hard for some members of Chiefs Kingdom to admit, Tyreek Hill is having one of the best seasons of his career in Miami.

In 13 games this season, Hill has 100 receptions on 139 targets for 1,460 receiving yards and 6 receiving touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference. During the loss to the Chargers in Week 14, Hill broke Miami’s single-season receiving yards record set by Mark Clayton in 1984 (1,389).

Hill is just 12 catches and 20 yards away from setting career-highs in catches and receiving yards for a single season, which shows how truly special he is even without Patrick Mahomes throwing him the football.