Chiefs Urged to Give 41-Game Starter a Big Payday After Career Year

Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed are some of the top names worthy of a contract extension this offseason in Kansas City. But there’s another Chiefs defender that’s coming off of a career year that Arrowhead Addict’s Jacob Milham believes deserves a contract extension as well: linebacker Willie Gay Jr.

“Chiefs fans may not want to admit it, but the Kansas City defense works much better with linebacker Willie Gay Jr. on the field. If Veach wants a long-lasting linebacker duo, locking up Gay is the first step,” Milham wrote on April 11.

“Gay might not be as important to the Chiefs’ defense as Jones or Sneed, but he is a key player nonetheless,” Milham continued. “He has shown great potential in his previous seasons with the Chiefs and his growth under Spagnuolo’s guidance will be crucial for the team’s success.”

Willie Gay Jr. a Key Cog of Chiefs’ Defense

Willie Gay Jr., 25, is coming off of a season in which he recorded career-highs in tackles (64), stops (40), batted passes (4), and sacks (3) according to PFF. He also excelled in coverage, earning a 74.1 coverage grade by PFF, which ranked 13th among all linebackers, just one spot behind new Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (75.4).

Gay performing exceptionally as a blitzer and coverage linebacker has helped the second layer of Kansas City’s defense quite a bit, especially with Nick Bolton’s inconsistencies as a pass defender. That’s why Gay, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract with the Chiefs, is deserving of a contract extension.

The question that remains: What is Gay worth?

Willie Gay Jr. Valued at $7 Million Per Season

According to Spotrac’s market value metric, Willie Gay Jr. is worth $7 million per season, and his total market value could net him a four-year, $28 million contract based on current linebacker contracts in the NFL. Getting that type of contract would make Gay the 16th highest-paid linebacker in the NFL according to Over The Cap.

Overall, that type of contract for Gay would be very fair based on what he brings to Kansas City’s defense.

Based on the Chiefs’ current salary cap situation, they should prioritize extending Chris Jones before Gay, as extending Jones would lower his cap number for the 2023 season. Extending Gay would likely raise his cap number since he’s currently on his rookie deal. But Kansas City should consider extending Gay before they consider L’Jarius Sneed due to the organization’s ability to draft well at the cornerback position.

Gay is absolutely worthy of getting a contract extension. But extending him shouldn’t be on the top of the priority list.

Chiefs Free Agency Tracker

Here is a list of the players the Chiefs have signed during free agency thus far along with their contracts according to Over The Cap:

OT Jawaan Taylor (4 years, $80 million)

DE Charles Omenihu (2 years, $20 million)

S Mike Edwards (1 year, $3 million)

LB Drue Tranquill (1-year, $5 million)

DT Tershawn Wharton (1 year, $2 million)

OL Nick Allegretti (1-year, $2.5 million)

OL Prince Tea Wanogho (tendered)

TE Jody Fortson (tendered)

P Tommy Townsend (tendered)

QB Shane Buechele (tendered)

DT Derrick Nnadi (1-year, $1.2 million)

TE Blake Bell (1-year, $1.1 million)

DT Byron Cowart (1-year, $1.08 million)

DT Phil Hoskins (1-year, $940,000)

S Deon Bush (1-year deal)

WR Richie James

Here are the players that remain free agents: