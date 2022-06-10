Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Rips Commanders DC on Twitter

W

ashington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio grabbed headlines on June 6 when he posted a now-deleted that was in response to a post about the upcoming hearings for the Jan. 6 riots at the nation’s capital in 2021.

“Would love to understand ‘the whole story’ about why the summer of riots, looting, burning and the destruction of personal property is never discussed but this is??? #CommonSense,” he wrote, via ESPN.

Del Rio then doubled down on those comments when asked about them during his press conference with Washington media two days later.

“Why are we not looking into those things — if we’re going to talk about it — why are we not looking into those things?” Del Rio said, via ESPN on June 8. “I can look at images on the TV, people’s livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down, no problem. And then we have a dustup at the Capitol, nothing burned down, and we’re going to make that a major deal. I just think it’s kind of two standards, and if we apply the same standard and we’re going to be reasonable with each other, let’s have a discussion. That’s all it was. Let’s have a discussion.”

The longtime NFL coach no doubt caught some heat for his remarks. That includes from Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who had something to say on Twitter about Del Rio’s remarks.

MVS Rips Jack Del Rio on Twitter

Here’s what Valdes-Scantling had to say about Del Rio’s remarks about the Jan. 6 riots:

“You do realize people had BLM protests was because black people were being murdered by police, compared to Trump being a sore loser?”

Chiefs linebacker always weighed into the conversation, saying, “This ain’t it.”

Other Twitter users reacted to Valdes-Scantling’s response.

“It’s gonna be interesting how his players view this and him from this point forward,” one Twitter user wrote.

“That’s like if Bills fans stormed Arrowhead because they lost to us on a coin toss. No reason to take L like that,” another user wrote.

“Yes!!!!!! Love when a member of my team speaks up about this kind of s**t! Thank you MVS!” another user wrote.

“He’s right in the fact that the looting and rioting is wrong, however storming the capital building is not a dust up lol, so let’s just make that the standard when we don’t get what we want?!” another user wrote.

Del Rio Apologizes for ‘Irresponsible’ Remarks

Hours after making those comments to Washington media, Del Rio took to Twitter to issue an apology.

“I made comments earlier today in referencing the attack that took place on the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021. Referencing that situation as a dust-up was irresponsible and negligent and I am sorry,” Del Rio said. “I stand by my comments condemning violence in communities across the country. I say that while also expressing my support as an American citizen for peaceful protest in our country. I have fully supported all peaceful protests in America.

“I love, respect, and support all my fellow coaches, players, and staff that I work with and respect their views and opinions.”