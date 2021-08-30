NFL Rumors: Veteran Lineman Part of Chiefs’ Trade Talks Ahead of Opener

U

like last season, the Kansas City Chiefs are entering the 2021 season with what seems to be a plethora of talent along the offensive line, whether it be among their starters or depth pieces in the unit. That’s why teams are rumored to be reaching out to the Chiefs to see if they are willing to spare a lineman before the regular season begins, with one specific name being a part of that conversation recently — Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.

ALL the latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Been in ‘Talks,’ But No-Trade Clause

Here’s what The MMQB’s Albert Breer wrote about Duvernay-Tardif in regards to recent trade discussions involving the veteran lineman:

Everyone’s seemingly looking for offensive line depth, and the Chiefs (the same Chiefs team that’s line collapsed in the Super Bowl) have become a place for teams to look for that help, which is a tribute to the job Kansas City did rebuilding the position. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (who was doing things more important than football last year) has come up in talks, but he’s got a no-trade clause, making it more likely he’ll be on Kansas City’s roster.

Duvernay-Tardif is in the fourth year of his five-year, $42 million contract he signed with Kansas City in 2017, per Spotrac. That’s a large number for a player that won’t be a Week 1 starter for his team, but Duvernay-Tardif’s injury — which is the next part of the discussion — played a large factor in that.

On Aug. 10 it was reported by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport that Duvernay-Tardif broke a bone in his hand at practice and therefore would be sidelined for 4-6 weeks. That put an end to any competition there was between him and rookie sixth-round pick Trey Smith for the starting right guard, as Smith is now locked in as the Week 1 starter. Rapoport also mentioned that the recovery timeline is likely on the shorter side of the estimated timetable, as there was a chance Duvernay-Tardif could be ready for the regular-season opener against the Cleveland Browns. That may also be why, despite being hurt, teams have inquired about the 2020 opt-out.

However, Duvernay-Tardif has a no-trade clause in his contract, which means if Kansas City wants to ship him somewhere else he must agree to it. Otherwise, as Breer mentions, he will remain a Chief.

Chiefs’ Offensive Line Depth

To get into detail about what Breer outlined in his column — just at the guard position, the Chiefs have Duvernay-Tardif, Yair Durant, Nick Allegretti, and Kyle Long — who is currently on the physically unable to perform list — behind starters Joe Thuney and Smith on the depth chart. They also have veteran Andrew Wylie on the roster, who has experience playing guard and tackle. That means if the team and Duvernay-Tardif agreed to trade him, they have plenty of options behind their starters in the interior in the event that an injury or two were to plague the starting unit.

If Kansas City has plans on thinning out their offensive line depth during the roster cutdowns prior to the regular season beginning, then it’s smart of them to seek out trade options for some of their coveted offensive line depth.

READ MORE: