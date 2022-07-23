Chiefs Officially Cut Injured WR Speedster: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs popped up on the NFL transaction wire last night on July 22 after deciding to waive wide receiver/special teamer Mathew Sexton, who had previously been moved to the injured reserve this spring.

Pro Football Network insider Aaron Wilson confirmed the release, explaining that it was an “injury waiver.”

Chiefs cut Matthew Sexton with injury waiver — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 23, 2022

Sexton’s Brief Career in KC

Originally described as a “speedy” return man by NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Sexton joined Kansas City on a reserve/futures deal in January 2022.

After entering the league in 2020 as an undrafted prospect out of Eastern Michigan though, he has never appeared in an NFL game despite signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021. During his four seasons at EMU, Sexton recorded 100 catches for 1,335 yards and nine touchdowns.

As his most valuable skill, the EMU product showcased a 4.44 40-yard dash time at Michigan State University’s 2021 Pro Day, per Draft Scout. He stands at 5-foot-10, 175 pounds.

As an injury waiver, Sexton could theoretically return to the Chiefs organization as he did over the spring. This designation is generally meant to inform the league about that player’s injury upon making them available.

After passing through waivers, another team could then claim him, or Sexton could revert back to KC’s injury reserve list if he chooses. The Chiefs may also prefer to cut him loose with an injury settlement.

Chiefs Analyst: KC Will Have Two 1,000-Yard WRs in 2022

In all honesty, Sexton would have been hard-pressed to make the Chiefs practice squad, let alone the active roster. This KC wide receiver corps is deeper than ever and Arrowhead Pride analyst Mark Gunnels voiced that it will produce two 1,000-yard efforts during a recent segment of “Let’s Argue.”

The fan-driven article tackles weekly hot takes and this one argued that “the Chiefs’ offense won’t be top 10 without a 1,000-yard wide receiver or running back.” Gunnels thought this was a “wild” presumption, responding:

This is a hot take all the way around. First of all, I think there’s a good chance that Kansas City will have two 1,000-yard receivers. The last time JuJu Smith-Schuster had a functional quarterback (and another elite pass-catching option next to him), he finished with over 1,400 yards. Smith-Schuster will be playing with [Patrick] Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. And I wouldn’t be surprised if wide receiver Mecole Hardman cracks 1,000 yards. On limited targets last year, Hardman nearly had 700 yards. With an increase in targets, I don’t think it’s far-fetched for him to get at least 300 more.

Although Gunnels did admit that there may not be a 1,000-yard runner in 2022 due to the crowded nature of the backfield, he noted that “you will always have a top 10 offense” when you couple head coach Andy Reid with Mahomes and Kelce.

Going one step further, the Arrowhead Pride contributor added that he thinks Kansas City’s offense will finish in the top five.