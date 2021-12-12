Raiders Roasted for Pregame Meeting on Chiefs Logo [LOOK]

When the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14, the Raiders decided to be a bit disrespectful during pregame on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Before the game started, Las Vegas players huddled on the Chiefs logo at midfield, a sign of disrespect to the home team which is also a division rival.

Before the game, the Raiders were spotted holding a team huddle on the Chiefs' logo. Then on the first down of the game, the Chiefs scoop 'n scored 😅 pic.twitter.com/OJ7O0HPM6C — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 12, 2021

The irony of the Raiders’ taunting attempt was what ensued. Las Vegas ended their trip to Kansas City with what ended up being a 48-9 blowout loss to the defending AFC champions.

Chiefs Close Out Series Against Raiders Strongly

Against Las Vegas, the Chiefs — as of the writing of this — are up 38-9 heading into the 4th quarter.

Kansas City’s offense posted 372 yards of total offense and five touchdowns. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 20-of-24 pass attempts for 258 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire gathered 37 yards on the ground on 10 carries and scored the two touchdowns for the offense. Running back Derrick Gore had the other offensive touchdown, which came on a 51-yard scamper during the 4th quarter.

Chiefs RB Derrick Gore takes the handoff up the middle for 51 yards and the TD. PAT is good. #Chiefs – 48#Raiders – 9 pic.twitter.com/jpQNyjnEqt — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) December 12, 2021

The Chiefs’ defense had a strong outing as well. The unit accounted for five turnovers, four of which were fumbles, the first one being returned for a touchdown on the Raiders’ first offensive play of the day, and the other being an interception via Tyrann Mathieu.

First play on defense for the #Chiefs:#Raiders RB Josh Jacobs fumbles the football, Mike Hughes — starting in place of L'Jarius Sneed — scoops and scores. 7-0 #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/VxYCn80qe5 — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) December 12, 2021

Twitter Roasts Raiders for Midfield Huddle

Fans took to Twitter to poke fun at the Raiders for their pregame antics, which were poorly backed based on Las Vegas’ outing against the defending AFC champions.

“After the raiders gathered at the chiefs’ logo before the game, kansas city is now having a series of meetings in their end zone,” Nora Princiotti of The Ringer wrote.

after the raiders gathered at the chiefs' logo before the game, kansas city is now having a series of meetings in their end zone — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) December 12, 2021

“You wanted a war Raiders? The Chiefs defense just took you to church on the first snap. Enjoy your logo meeting,” Nick Jacobs of KSHB 41 wrote.

You wanted a war Raiders? The Chiefs defense just took you to church on the first snap. Enjoy your logo meeting. — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) December 12, 2021

“Maybe the Raiders shouldn’t have gathered on the Chiefs logo before the game? It’s now 28-0 in the 2nd quarter,” Sea of Red Nation wrote.

Maybe the Raiders shouldn’t have gathered on the Chiefs logo before the game? It’s now 28-0 in the 2nd quarter. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sqGfhyWtEg — Sea of Red Nation (@seaofrednation) December 12, 2021

“Raiders having the little pow wow on the Chiefs logo is looking really funny now,” wrote Ryan.

Raiders having the little pow wow on the Chiefs logo is looking really funny now. — Ryan (@theReelRyan) December 12, 2021

“Was there anything more predictable than the Raiders getting smoked once they stepped on the Chiefs logo?” wrote Jordan Zirm of The Checkdown.

was there anything more predictable than the Raiders getting smoked once they stepped on the Chiefs logo? — Jordan Zirm (@JordanZirm) December 12, 2021

“Bro the raiders really danced on the chiefs logo and got 34 put on them in the first half. Holy smokes.,” Kane Davis wrote.

Bro the raiders really danced on the chiefs logo and got 34 put on them in the first half. Holy smokes. — Kane Davis (@davis_kane) December 12, 2021

“I want to see the Chiefs break it down at halftime on the logo before going into the locker room. Just a giant middle finger to the Raiders,” LilBigs1226 wrote.

I want to see the Chiefs break it down at halftime on the logo before going into the locker room. Just a giant middle finger to the Raiders 😂 — LilBigs1226 (@bigs1226) December 12, 2021

“When they decided to be disrespectful and have their pre-game “hype” meeting on the Chiefs logo at midfield, I was like they’re about to get a beat down for that Ill-advised move,” Vaxxed & Masked wrote. “Yep…this is what I expected.”

When they decided to be disrespectful and have their pre-game “hype” meeting on the Chiefs logo at midfield, I was like they’re about to get a beat down for that Ill-advised move. Yep…this is what I expected. — Vaxxed & Masked (@MELLAMB66) December 12, 2021