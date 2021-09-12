‘We’re Here to Take Over’: Browns Defensive Star Sends Message to Chiefs

While there has been very little trash talk between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns prior to their Week 1 bout, just a few hours before game time Cleveland’s defensive star took to Instagram to send a message to Kansas City.

Former first overall pick and All-Pro Myles Garrett posted a video on his personal account with the caption, “We’re not here to take part, we’re here to take over.” The video begins with the final play of the Browns’ playoff run last season, which ended by a loss to the Chiefs, and then vows to make a Super Bowl run this season.

Garrett, who has gone back and watched tape of the playoff loss, explained in the clip what his takeaways were from that game.

“What sticks out? How well Patrick (Mahomes) was playing before he got knocked out,” Garrett said, as transcribed by J.R. De Groote of Heavy on Browns. “Henne scrambling and no one picking him up – that hurts. I pick up on most of the negative plays. I do not care how many plays I was close, I got a hit or I made a tackle or how well we did. It is the negative plays and how we can clean that up. We were only a couple of plays from being in a completely different situation. How we can improve and how we can sharpen ourselves to take the next step.”

Clowney Also Trash Talking Ahead of Opener

Another former first overall pick on the Browns’ defensive line that the team acquired this offseason, Jadeveon Clowney, also threw a jab at Kansas City — this one a bit more subtle — a couple of weeks back when talking about playing in the interior and as an edge rusher in Cleveland.

“We love that matchup,” Clowney said, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “We feel like they’re the unathletic guys. That guard position, they’re not real athletes down there. So they’re just physical and maulers. But we try to get in there and create those matchups for certain guys, and hopefully we get some wins.”

While Clowney’s comments weren’t a direct shot at Kansas City’s offensive guards — All-Pro Jone Thuney and rookie sixth-round pick Trey Smith — this should be considered bulletin board material for a revamped offensive line for the Chiefs that is trying to make a statement in Week 1 against one of the best defensive lines in the NFL.