What Patrick Mahomes Told Ben Roethlisberger After Potential Last Career Game

The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t only beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 42-21 on Wild-Card Weekend, but they may have also put an end to Ben Roethlisberger’s career.

While it is not 100% certain that the Steelers quarterback will retire, Roethlisberger embraced a farewell tour of sorts during his final game at Heinz Field during Pittsburgh’s win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 17. So, the assumption was that Roethlisberger’s career would be over whenever the Steelers’ postseason run came to an end.

Because of this, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made sure to talk to Roethlisberger after their January 16 matchup to express his true thoughts of Big Ben, since it may be their last time on a field together.

Mahomes to Big Ben: You Did it The Right Way

During his postgame press conference, Mahomes detailed what he said to Roethlisberger after the game, and what Big Ben means to him.