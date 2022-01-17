What Patrick Mahomes Told Ben Roethlisberger After Potential Last Career Game

The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t only beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 42-21 on Wild-Card Weekend, but they may have also put an end to Ben Roethlisberger’s career.
While it is not 100% certain that the Steelers quarterback will retire, Roethlisberger embraced a farewell tour of sorts during his final game at Heinz Field during Pittsburgh’s win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 17. So, the assumption was that Roethlisberger’s career would be over whenever the Steelers’ postseason run came to an end.
Because of this, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made sure to talk to Roethlisberger after their January 16 matchup to express his true thoughts of Big Ben, since it may be their last time on a field together.
Mahomes to Big Ben: You Did it The Right Way
During his postgame press conference, Mahomes detailed what he said to Roethlisberger after the game, and what Big Ben means to him.
“[Ben Roethlisberger’s] a tremendous player that I have a ton of respect for. The way he plays the game, the competitor that he is, you can’t take that stuff for granted,” Mahomes said. “To be able to battle to the very end every single year – he’s won Super Bowls. He’s a guy that I’ve watched growing up, I have a ton of respect for him and that’s what I told him, that if this is his last game, he did it the right way. Everybody knows that and you show him a ton of respect going out there.”
Roethlisberger also shared the conversation the two quarterbacks had after the game, which included exchanging jerseys sometime in the future.
“I just wished him nothing but the best, such a good football player. It is fun to watch him. There is a lot of respect there between us. There is a lot of respect. He said he has to get a jersey and I told him I needed one too,” Roethlisberger said during his postgame press conference.
Roethlisberger Struggled in Blowout to Chiefs
Despite what may have been a bittersweet day for Roethlisberger, he struggled when the game began.
Pittsburgh’s QB completed 29-of-44 pass attempts for 215 yards and two touchdowns. While that may not seem like a bad stat line, the fact that Roethlisberger’s two touchdowns didn’t come until the Steelers were down 35-7 tells you all you need to know about his actual performance on the field.
Nevertheless, after the game, Big Ben was thankful for the opportunities given to him throughout his career.
“It is tough, but I am proud to play with these guys. God has blessed me with an ability to throw a football and has blessed me to play in the greatest city in Pittsburgh with the greatest fans and the greatest football team and players,” Roethlisberger said. “It has truly been a blessing and I am so thankful to him for the opportunity that he has given me.”
Pittsburgh’s season officially comes to an end, meanwhile the Chiefs advance to the divisional round of the postseason. Next up for Kansas City will be the Buffalo Bills, who beat the New England Patriots 47-17 on Wild-Card Weekend.
