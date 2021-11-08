What Patrick Mahomes Told Packers QB Jordan Love in Week 9

Patrick Mahomes could sympathize with Jordan Love after the Kansas City Chiefs’ 13-7 win over the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 9. Not because Love had lost the game, but because Mahomes has been through a similar process to what the second-year quarterback is currently going through.

Love — a 2020 first-round pick — drew the first start of his NFL career against the Chiefs due to Aaron Rodgers being sidelined because of COVID-19, and it was the first real chance Love got to show Packers fans and the rest of the NFL what he’s capable of. Because of who he is sitting behind, Love has had no opportunities in his young career prior to Week 9 — besides the preseason or during blowouts — to showcase what he can do with some meaningful reps as a professional.

This was similarly the case for Mahomes, who sat during his rookie season in 2017 behind Alex Smith — a QB with 12 years of experience and 116 career starts under his belt at that point. The only time Mahomes was under center that season was in August and then during a Week 17 win over the division-rival Denver Broncos in which he was the starter.

That’s why Mahomes caught Love’s ear after the game and shared some wisdom with the young Packers QB.

Mahomes to Love: Learn as Much as You Can

During his postgame press conference on Sunday, November 7, Mahomes shared what he told Love following Kansas City’s victory.