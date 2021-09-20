What Patrick Mahomes Said to Clyde Edwards-Helaire About Costly Fumble

On a nationally televised game in crunch time against a conference rival, Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire experienced one of the worst feelings you can feel as an athlete: letting your teammates down.

Late in the fourth quarter when the Chiefs were in line to kick a field goal and win a tight ball game on Sunday Night Football, the second-year back fumbled the football and gave possession back to the Baltimore Ravens, who ran out the game clock and won the game by picking up a first down in four plays.

ALL the latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Ravens force the fumble on Clyde Edwards-Helaire! pic.twitter.com/SGkQUgDgFN — The Comeback (@thecomeback) September 20, 2021

Granted, Kansas City’s defense was the reason the game was so close, with the score at 36-35 in favor of a banged-up Baltimore squad at that point in the contest. But Edwards-Helaire’s fumble was essentially a nail in the coffin for a Chiefs team that could do very little to stop Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense in prime time.

However, Edwards-Helaire’s teammates didn’t want the team’s lead back to linger on the disastrous play after the game was over. That’s why quarterback Patrick Mahomes gave him a pep talk following the Week 2 loss.

Mahomes: ‘Don’t Let One Play Define You’

“We’ll need him the whole entire season. Don’t let one play define you,” Mahomes told the media postgame of what he said to Edwards-Helaire following the fourth-quarter fumble. “It’s a long season. Obviously, we lost to a good football team, and we played at their place. It’s a long season, and if we want to be great and have a chance to have another run at this thing, he’s going to be an important part of it.”

Mahomes is right. One play does not define a player, especially someone in Edwards Helaire’s shoes, who is the primary running back in Kansas City and will have ample opportunities to move past what has been up until this point the worst play of his NFL career.

Fellow teammate Travis Kelce also spoke of what he told Edwards-Helaire after the late-game blunder.