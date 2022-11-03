Chiefs Defender Reacts to Bills Trade Deadline Addition on Social Media

The Kansas City Chiefs traded for an exciting new playmaker at the November 1 deadline. Unfortunately, so did the AFC rival Buffalo Bills — who KC might have to go through to get back to the Super Bowl in 2022.

In a move with the Indianapolis Colts, the Bills acquired pass-catching running back Nyheim Hines. To many, this was a scary midseason addition, considering Buffalo’s potent attack and Hines’ versatile skill set that should boost them on both offense and special teams.

The Bills adding Nyheim Hines to their offense pic.twitter.com/piO8NJrNaY — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) November 1, 2022

Even Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. recognized the significance of this trade on social media.

Willie Gay Reacts to Bills Trade for Nyheim Hines

After the NFL announced the Hines deal on Instagram, Gay’s reaction caught some attention in the comment section. It was just a bunch of shocked-looking emojis, but it was enough to blow up for over 400 likes and counting.

It’s no surprise that Gay, a linebacker, respects an asset like Hines. After all, his position is generally asked to pick up receiving running backs out of the backfield, whether it be on a screen or some sort of route.

Gay, in particular, is known for his instincts and his ability in coverage. If the Chiefs do matchup with the Bills again in 2022, it will likely be the third-year linebacker who is charged with guarding him more often than not.

Great move by my @BuffaloBills!! Getting MORE explosive with the @TheNyNy7 addition. Has returner ability too! Surround @JoshAllenQB with weapons!! Dude will have plenty of help come playoff time! 😤💪🏾💯 @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/zzdQEXzBNu — Michael Robinson (@RealMikeRob) November 1, 2022

Make no mistake, the Bills’ offense just got a lot more difficult to stop this season.