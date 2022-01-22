Chiefs’ Willie Gay Speaks Out for First Time Since Arrest

For the first time since his arrest on Wednesday, January 19, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay has spoken to the public.

Using Twitter as his vessel, Gay didn’t say much. One word, really.

“JIREH,” he wrote.

Jireh is a biblical term used to refer to God.

The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Gay Arrested in Overland Park, Kansas

Gay, 23, was arrested on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, in Overland Park, Kansas, in a misdemeanor criminal damage case, according to KCTV5 News. Records from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office show the second-year linebacker was arrested around 10:30 p.m. Central time and processed through the county’s central booking facility in Olathe just after midnight on January 20. According to court records, no bond was set and he was scheduled for arraignment at 2:30 p.m. the same day.

Gay is accused of property damage “to a vacuum, cell phone screen, wall/door frame and a humidifier,” according to Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star, who obtained the Overland Park police department offense report.

There were no drugs, alcohol or weapon involved in the incident Wednesday night, according to the Overland Park Police Department offense report. — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) January 20, 2022

McDowell also reported that, according to police, “there were no drugs, alcohol or weapon” involved in the incident.

Gay was at his son’s house and got into an argument with his son’s mother, according to Gay’s agent, Maxx Lepselter, who released a statement to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Lepselter told Rapoport he believes the situation could be “resolved shortly,” as early as Thursday.

From NFL Now: #Chiefs LB Willie Gay was arrested and charged with misdemeanor criminal property damage after breaking a vacuum. pic.twitter.com/Q1g8xAuZdt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 20, 2022

During his court appearance on Thursday, Gay pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor property damage, according to McDowell.

Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay pleaded not guilty at his court appearance today, via Zoom. pic.twitter.com/ThXwQuNHn5 — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) January 20, 2022

Gay was released from custody around 5:30 p.m. ET the same day after posting a $1,000 bond, per the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office records.

The mother of Gay’s child filed civil paperwork in Johnson County court on Friday, petitioning for a protection order against Gay, according to Rob Collins of Fox4 Kansas City.

The mom of Willie Gay’s child filed civil paperwork in Johnson County court Friday petitioning for a protection order against him. — Rob Collins (@RCFOX4KC) January 21, 2022

Big Red Says Gay Will Play vs. Bills

Head coach Andy Reid has made a decision on whether Gay will play in Kansas City’s next playoff game, which is against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, January 23.

Reid announced during his press conference on Friday, January 21, that Gay will play against Buffalo. It was a decision that Reid said he himself made.

“I decided he’d play. I’m not going to get into the conversations. I’m not going to do that. I decided that after just hearing some of the information that I heard,” Reid explained.





Play



Andy Reid: "This is a new level" | Press Conference 1/21 HC Andy Reid speaks to the meda. Subscribe for more videos! bit.ly/2OuOUnB More Chiefs NFL action! bit.ly/2Moa1VR #KansasCityChiefs #Chiefs #NFL Follow Our Social Media! Website: chiefs.com/ Facebook: facebook.com/KansasCityChiefs Twitter: twitter.com/Chiefs Instagram: instagram.com/chiefs 2022-01-21T21:09:27Z

Spags on Gay’s Situation

While on injured reserve to start the 2021-22 regular season, Gay posted a Tweet sharing the fact that he was struggling with his mental health.

“I love you all just know my mental health is F’d up,” Gay wrote on October 8.

I love you all just know my mental health is F’d up — Willie Gay Jr. (@WillieG___) October 8, 2021

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo was asked if there was a connection between the two.