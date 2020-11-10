Koeman Reveals Details of Chat With Messi Over Barcelona Future

Ronald Koeman has detailed the conversation he had with Lionel Messi in the summer after the captain informed Barcelona via burofax that he wanted to leave the Camp Nou.

The Barcelona boss, who was only appointed manager in August after replacing Quique Setien, met the 33-year-old at his home and had a chat about his plans for the future, according to Sport.

When I arrived, they told me that Messi was unhappy. We spoke at his house. He explained his reasons to me and I was honest, I told him that the only thing I can change is football; the game system, his position on the field, his importance in the team. But the things that he had had with the club I could not change. Messi has shown me to be a person who wants to win things, be the best, and continue to be the best, even though he had his problems with the club.

Messi ended up staying but made his frustration at the club evident in an interview with Goal’s Ruben Uria. He hit out at former president Josep Maria Bartomeu, claiming the Barca chief “did not keep his word” with regards letting Messi decide his own future.

What Now for Barcelona and Messi?

Bartomeu and his board have since resigned which may have gone down well with Messi. Supporters of the club certainly celebrated the president’s departure on social media after being angered by the way the club has been run over the years.

Yet Messi’s future remains the subject of speculation. The captain is in the final year of his contract and will be able to walk away for free at the end of the season if he does not sign a contract extension.

However, the Argentina international may be willing to extend his stay, according to Marca, but much will depend on both his and the team’s form in 2020-21 and the identity of the next president. Elections are due to take place at the end of the year.

Messi Spot On So Far

Messi has clearly not reached his very best form this season but has still managed six goals and two assists in 10 outings in all competitions for the Catalan giants. The big surprise is that all but one of Messi’s goals have come from the penalty spot.

Meanwhile, Barca’s form has also stuttered under Koeman. The team have already been beaten by Getafe and Real Madrid in La Liga but are top of their group in the Champions League with a perfect record after three games.

Yet this could well be an unusual season in La Liga with Barca and Real Madrid’s dominance looking set to be challenged. Los Blancos have also been beaten twice in their opening weeks, while Real Sociedad are the surprise early leaders of the Spanish top flight.

Koeman will know results and performances need to improve if his team are to challenge for silverware this season but also if they are to keep hold of arguably their greatest ever player.

