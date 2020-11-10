Barcelona Boss Talks Ansu Fati Injury, January Transfer Plans

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has offered his thoughts on Ansu Fati’s knee injury and given an update on the club’s transfer plans for the January window.

Fati has been ruled out for four months after picking up a knee injury in Saturday’s win over Real Betis that saw him require surgery. Koeman told Mundo Deportivo it was a “hard blow” and is hoping his young star makes a full recovery.

We will lack for a while a good player, on the wing, who was able to play as a ‘9’ and who has shown performance. You have to accept it, you have to give other players opportunities. Hopefully he gets better soon and recovers from his operation.

The injury is certainly a blow because the 18-year-old has been one of Barca’s brightest performers this season with five goals already. His absence will free up a spot in the Barcelona attack but Koeman also did not rule out dipping into the transfer market.

With [technical secretary] Ramon Planes we always talk about the future, who we can sign and where we need more, but knowing the club’s financial situation you can’t ask for much. If there are possibilities, we will try to find signings, yes.

The transfer window will open again in January for a month. Barcelona interim president Carles Tusquets has already made it clear players will only arrive if they come for “zero cost” or if Barca can sell first, as reported by the club’s official website.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Barcelona To Make Double Signing?

Koeman has previously said he wants to strengthen in defense and attack which could see two players arrive in the winter. According to Sport, Barcelona plan to make Manchester City a new offer for center-back Eric Garcia.

The defender came through the ranks at Barcelona before leaving for Manchester City in 2017. A return to the Camp Nou looks likely either in January for a nominal fee or at the end of the season when he will be a free agent.

Memphis Depay is the second player Barcelona could bring in. Lyon director Gerard Houllier told Telefoot the Netherlands international could be on his way out of the Ligue 1 side, as reported by Sport.

We will do everything we can to keep him, but it’s very possible that…. it’s football and we’ll see. If his performances are like they were before the injury it’s likely other clubs will come in, but I think that Barca appreciate him a lot. Depay is happy in Lyon but Abidal was too and he went to Barca.

There are several players Barca are willing to sell in order to make some space in the squad and free up the wage bill, according to Mundo Deportivo. Carles Alena, Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti, Junior Firpo, and Martin Braithwaite are all available should acceptable offers arrive.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Given Coutinho Injury Boost Ahead of Atletico Clash