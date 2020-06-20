Insider Explains Why All-Pro Safety Is Perfect Fit for Raiders

Once again, the New York Jets have to deal with trade rumors surrounding All-Pro safety Jamal Adams. Ever since the middle of last season, Adams has been the subject of trade rumors. Things have come to a head as the safety officially requested a trade, according to ESPN.

Adams is arguably the best safety in the NFL, so all 32 teams should be interested in a trade for him. The Las Vegas Raiders used a first-round pick on a safety last year, but even they could use Adams’ services. Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal detailed why he’s a perfect fit with the silver and black:

If you are Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock, the next call you make has to be to Jets general manager Joe Douglas to express interest in making a trade for Adams, one of the best safeties in the NFL and, at 25-years-old, a young and still up-and-coming defensive superstar. By every measure, Adams is a perfect fit on the Raiders’promising young defensive roster. He is that rare breed of player who combines great talent with the ability to be a difference maker. Slotted alongside second-year safety Johnathan Abram, the Raiders would have a formidable tandem on the back end of the secondary that can excel in pass coverage, run defense and, in Adams’ case, as a lethal pass rusher in blitz packages.

The Raiders could go from having lackluster safety play in 2019 to having the best duo of safeties in the NFL if Abram pans out.

Raiders Not Among Adams’ Preferred Teams

Though the Raiders would probably love to trade for Adams and sign him long-term, there could be an obstacle in the way. ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed the teams that Adams would prefer to get traded to and Las Vegas wasn’t among them.

Here are the seven teams to which Jets’ Pro-Bowl safety Jamal Adams would welcome a trade, per source:

🏈Ravens

🏈Cowboys

🏈Texans

🏈Chiefs

🏈Eagles

🏈49ers

🏈Seahawks — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 18, 2020

Regardless, that shouldn’t stop the Raiders from trying. They have an up and coming team, a shiny new stadium and no state income tax in Nevada. The Jets took it to the silver and black last season, so it would make sense why Adams wouldn’t think they were a great fit. However, if he were to get traded to the team, it’s hard to imagine that Jon Gruden wouldn’t be able to convince him to stay for the long haul.

How Much Will Adams Cast?

Everybody gets a little squeamish when talking about trading draft picks and the Raiders no longer have extra ones now that they’ve used up what they got from the Khalil Mack trade. That said, Adams is worth a lot of draft compensation in a trade considering he’s under contract for two more seasons. Bonsignore outlined what he thinks would be a fair trade:

Compared to the mostly shoo-in playoff contenders on Adams’ seven-team wish list, the perception of the Raiders coming off a 7-9 season means their 2021 first-round pick has more value than the other teams. That, coupled with either a third-round pick in 2021 or a second-round pick in 2022 could be enticing to the Jets. It would be a steep price, both in assets and financial commitment on a long-term deal.

Now, if Adams could be had for a first-round pick, there’s probably not a single team in the NFL who wouldn’t make that trade. Jalen Ramsey got the Jaguars two first-round picks and a fourth-round pick. Cornerbacks are more valuable than safeties, so the Jets shouldn’t expect that much. However, it’s hard to imagine they’ll take less than a first and a second.

