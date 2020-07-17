Raiders Among Betting Favorites to Land Cowboys’ Dak Prescott

The deadline for the Dallas Cowboys to sign Dak Prescott to a long-term contract has come and gone with no deal in place. Naturally, many have already begun to speculate if whether or not Prescott will be with the team past this season. It’s a longshot that he doesn’t come to an agreement with the Cowboys at some point. They have deep pockets and they’re the most popular team in the NFL. If Prescott has a big season and Dallas gets to the playoffs, he’s not going anywhere.

However, a lot can happen between now and the end of the 2020 season. If the Cowboys miss the playoffs for the third time in Prescott’s five seasons, it’s possible they consider making change. If that’s the case, SportsLine NFL oddsmakers have given the Las Vegas Raiders the best odds to land the two-time Pro Bowler.

Via SportsLine NFL oddsmakers: If not with Dallas, which team will Dak Prescott be on Week 1 of the 2021 season? Raiders +300

Bears +400

Colts +500

Jaguars +700

Saints +800

Patriots +1000

Washington +1100

Steelers +1200

Lions +1500 pic.twitter.com/yFPF0vojXI — SportsLine (@SportsLine) July 16, 2020

This isn’t the first time people have predicted the Raiders to make a change at quarterback. It’s been happening the last two years and another season that doesn’t end in a playoff berth could lead to some changes in Las Vegas.

Similarities Between Prescott & Derek Carr

It’s hard not to see the similarities between Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and Prescott. From a football standpoint, both guys have high completion percentages and don’t throw a lot of interceptions. If you just look at passing stats, both guys look solid. However, they both play for teams that are hungry for wins.

Carr has only led the Raiders to a winning season once in six seasons. Now, Prescott has led the Cowboys to the playoffs twice in four seasons and has never had a losing record. The difference between the two is Prescott is surrounded with one of the most talented rosters in the NFL. Carr hasn’t always had the most talent around him.

If the Raiders decide to make a change next offseason, going after Prescott makes little sense. If the Cowboys don’t want to keep him, that likely means something went wrong which would be a big red flag. There also isn’t much indication that Prescott is better than Carr. He’s probably going to demand a ton of money in free agency and it’s doubtful Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock are going to want to use a large portion of their cap on a quarterback who might not be considered an upgrade. It’s definitely possible the Raiders make a move at quarterback next offseason but going after Prescott just wouldn’t make a lot of sense.

Follow the Heavy on Las Vegas Raiders Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

People Sleeping on Carr

The notion of the Raiders going after Prescott in 2021 would also mean that Carr has a bad season. It’s a possibility that Carr underwhelms once again this year but he’s got all the tools to have a big year. It wasn’t long ago that he was an MVP candidate and looked like the next great young quarterbacks.

He’s now surrounded by the best talent he’s had since that season. The Raiders have an elite offensive line and some talent wide receivers. Carr should put up career numbers this year. Too often did the Raider offense look stagnant last season. They should have one of the best units in the NFL in 2020. If Carr can’t make it work with this group of guys, he might be on his way out.

READ NEXT: Mike Mayock Explains How Key Raiders Signings Affect Johnathan Abram

