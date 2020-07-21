Raiders Agree to Contract Terms With First Draft Pick

Due to an offseason full of uncertainty, teams have taken their time signing their draft picks. With rookies reporting to training camp, more and more signings are starting to trickle in. The Las Vegas Raiders have dragged their feet when it has come to signing rookies, but they’ve finally inked 12th overall pick Henry Ruggs to a four-year deal, according to Ian Rapoport.

The #Raiders have agreed to terms with rookie No. 12 pick WR Henry Ruggs and he’s expected to sign in a few days, source said. His four-year, fully guaranteed deal is worth $16.67M with a fifth-year option. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 21, 2020

Ruggs being the first to sign a deal is a no brainer. He was the team’s first pick in the draft and is also their most hyped player. With Madden recently revealing that he’s the second-fastest player in the NFL, according to their ratings, there’s going to be a lot of excitement to see what he can do with the ball in his hands.

Ruggs Appears to Have Recovered From Injury

The Raiders likely had horrific Antonio Brown flashbacks when it was reported that Ruggs was hurt in a freak accident while helping a friend move. Fortunately, the injury wasn’t too significant and it appears he’s already back on the field.

Many Raiders players have been congregating to hold practices at a park in Las Vegas. Ruggs wasn’t showing up for a while but he’s been appeared over the last couple of weeks and he’s been a full participant.

Raiders Players Praise Ruggs

Everybody was eager to see Ruggs on the field to see his speed in person. Apparently, he has yet to disappoint.

“Henry and [third-round pick] Bryan [Edwards] look really good,” tight end Derek Carrier said, Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “Their ability to be able to contribute right away is very clear. I am so excited to see them on the field. This draft class definitely has the ability to do some serious work in its first year.”

Carrier also dished on Ruggs’ speed.

“Ruggs is just as advertised,” Carrier said. “He is so fast, it’s unbelievable.”

Both Ruggs and Bryan Edwards have been making good impressions to the defensive players, as well.

“You can tell they’re young, but those guys are smooth,” safety Erik Harris, per Tafur. “They can run and are big-body receivers. I am excited to see what things are looking like when they are going 100 percent full-speed in a real practice. The reps at the OTAs that these guys are missing are very valuable, and that’s why getting together like we did was pretty special.”

Last year, the wide receiver corps was underwhelming, to say the least. With Ruggs coming to town, that should change. His game-breaking speed should help open up the offense. He’s also an all-around player who will do whatever the team asks of him. Edwards may not be as hyped up as Ruggs, but he could end up being one of the team’s most productive wide receivers within a couple of seasons. There was a lot of concern surrounding the Raiders’ wide receiver corps heading into this offseason. If they nailed the draft, it shouldn’t be a problem for years to come.

