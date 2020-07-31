Raiders’ Henry Ruggs Has Strong Comments About Derek Carr & Josh Jacobs

Training camp is here for the Las Vegas Raiders and the team will finally get a chance to take a look at their rookies. The most exciting rookie is wide receiver Henry Ruggs who comes in and is already one of the fastest players in the NFL. Ruggs may be young, but the Raiders could give him a large role in the offense very quickly. One of the most important things the rookie will need to do quickly is to build a rapport with quarterback Derek Carr.

Carr hasn’t had great luck with his wide receivers over the last couple of seasons but he’s clearly trying to make things work with Ruggs based on what the rookie recently said.

“I love [Derek Carr],” Ruggs said to the media on Thursday. “I mean, he’s a guy that’s not afraid to call if we have a question … he’ll come and see if we have a question before we can even think twice. He’s making sure that the guys are on top of everything. If we want to come in early, he’s open to doing that. … He’s a great leader, great team guy, and one that is definitely somebody that I can lean on for anything.

Despite rumors suggesting the Raiders want to move on from Carr, he’s the unquestioned leader of the team right now. He’s proven that by taking on an extra workload to help the young guys along.

Ruggs Praises Josh Jacobs

Running back Josh Jacobs is perhaps the Raiders’ most exciting player on the entire team. He’s also been an asset off the field for Ruggs. The two men played together at Alabama and Jacobs gave him some key advice before joining the Raiders.

“He always kept it real with me and told me what I needed to do and the right mindset to have [at Alabama],” Ruggs said. “When he was here we had a little contact. He knows what I can do, and he told me to come in [to the Raiders] with the same mindset, put my head down and work.”

Similar to Jacobs, Ruggs is a worker and isn’t very flashy. Pulling from Alabama worked out very well for the Raiders last year. They’ll be hoping Ruggs has a similar impact to the kind that Jacobs had last season.

Ruggs Thinks Bryan Edwards Is Going to Be Special

Ruggs is without a doubt the most exciting wide receiver the Raiders brought in this offseason, but third-round pick Bryan Edwards could end up being an impact player, also. Ruggs had some really big praise for his draftmate.

“He’s a big, physical receiver. I actually got the chance to see him in person, in-game, so I’ve seen some of the things that he can do,” Ruggs said. “I know he’s going to be a great player too and he’s one of the guys that when we come in to do some extra things, he’s always here too. So, he’s going to be special.”

The thought was that he might be a little banged up heading into the season but he appears to be healthy. Edwards could make a name for himself on this Raiders team very quickly.

