Raiders Sign Ex-Seahawks Offensive Lineman, Waive Young Defensive End

Apparently, a team can’t have too many offensive guards. While many teams have already started cutting players ahead of training camp, the Las Vegas Raiders took the opposite approach. The team announced on Monday that they’ve claimed former Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Jordan Roos off waivers.

Roos came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He played under current Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable while he was in Seattle. Roos has been on and off the Seahawks’ practice squad over the last three seasons. He’s played a total of 14 games with the team without a start.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders let go of defensive end Ade Aruna. The former Minnesota Vikings draftee was picked up by the team in late 2019 but hasn’t played a game with them. Getting cut just ahead of training camp probably means he won’t get a chance to play in silver and black.

Raiders Have a Ton of OGs

With the addition of Roos, the Raiders have at least eight players on the roster who could play offensive guard. That’s not even counting Andre James and Erik Magnuson who are the backup centers but have experience at guard. The team is bringing back last year’s starters at guard in Richie Incognito and Gabe Jackson. They also re-signed Jordan Devey and Denzelle Good.

Throw in fourth-round draft pick John Simpson and free-agent signee Eric Kush, and the Raiders simply have a ton of offensive guards. It doesn’t seem to make a whole lot of sense to have this many players at one position. Jackson and Incognito are two of the best interior offensive linemen in the NFL. Good and Devey were really strong as backups last year and Simpson has a lot of potential. If there’s one area on the roster that doesn’t need help, it’s offensive guard. There’s a very good shot that some of these guys start getting cut within the next couple of weeks.

Players on the Chopping Block

Unfortunately, many players are going to get hurt by the lack of OTAs and preseason games. The preseason is when undrafted free agents have the chance to shine. This year, it seems unlikely any of the Raiders’ undrafted free agent signees make the team. However, the practice squad has been extended in size so a number of those players could find new life there.

In terms of veterans, there will likely be some bold cuts. Linebacker Marquel Lee is liked by the team but with the Raiders revamping their linebacker corps, he could be the odd man out. Last year’s wide receivers are going to have a very hard time making the roster. Keelan Doss impressed in the 2019 preseason but didn’t take advantage of the opportunities he had during the regular season. He’ll probably be a roster casualty and will look for a chance elsewhere. There will be a lot of tough decisions ahead for the Raiders.

