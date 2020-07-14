Raiders’ Josh Jacobs Has Perfect Response to Madden Rating

Since the Las Vegas Raiders drafted Josh Jacobs, it’s clear that he doesn’t seek the spotlight like a lot of other players do. Jacobs doesn’t showboat, he’s softspoken and isn’t very glamorous. That isn’t for a lack of skill. He went from rookie to star in just a few short games with the silver and black.

With the release of EA Sports’ Madden 21 closing in, the game has started to release the ratings for certain position groups. Despite only playing 13 career games, Jacobs was rated as the ninth-best running back in the NFL. He was even rated ahead of Pro Bowlers Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara.

Zeke with a 92 rating and Saquon with a 91. Here are the top 10 #Madden21 RB ratings. Discuss 👇 @EAMaddenNFL pic.twitter.com/VEKyDr5UZV — ESPN (@espn) July 14, 2020

Though many players pay close attention to their Madden ratings, Jacobs stayed in character for his response to the ratings.

I honestly don’t play the game 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/r2eUOEt6uY — Josh Jacobs (@iAM_JoshJacobs) July 14, 2020

Jacobs has made it clear in the past that he doesn’t really care about accolades or things of that nature. He’s all about winning and fits in well under Jon Gruden.

Trent Brown Praises Jacobs

Jacobs is very fortunate that he gets to start his career running behind one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. Pro Bowl right tackle Trent Brown was recently on The Lefkoe Show and had some very big praise for his teammate.

“Josh is special,” Brown said. “Some people are just gifted. For him to be that young and hit the hole the way he does and really just find seams.”

You know dat kid ✊🏽🤎 — Trent Brown (@Trent) July 14, 2020

While Jacobs does have the luxury of having a great group of players blocking for him, he’s also dangerous in the open field. In fact, Madden rated Jacobs as the second-best running back at breaking tackles.

He’s not the biggest running back, but he sure is hard to take down. Jacobs has an even better rating than Derrick Henry who is built like a tank. An argument could be made that Jacobs might even deserve to be number one of the list. According to Pro Football Focus, he had the most broken tackles of any running back in the NFL. He did that while missing three games and playing a handful of games with a fractured shoulder.

Jacobs Soon to Be Top-5 RB

The most exciting thing about Jacobs is that he should just keep getting better from here. According to ESPN, anonymous coaches and executives ranked him as the ninth-best running back in the NFL and they think he could get even higher.

“He’ll be top-five soon,” an anonymous coordinator told ESPN. “Never gets tackled by first guy, smoothness is pretty unique. Really good back.”

“Not elite speed, but so tough and balanced overall that he can make big plays happen,” an NFC executive added.

The one thing that Jacobs didn’t show that he could do last season was to be an effective receiver. However, that was one of his strengths in college. For whatever reason, the Raiders didn’t draw up a lot of plays that let him utilize his receiving ability. That should change this season and those extra opportunities could turn him into a superstar.

