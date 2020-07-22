Raiders’ Maxx Crosby Goes on Epic Rant Against Madden Ratings

It has become an annual tradition for players to get upset about their Madden ratings. The Las Vegas Raiders had several players that were completely disrespected this year but defensive end Maxx Crosby is probably the most upset about it. He came in at a 77, which is lower than Josh Allen, who Crosby finished ahead of in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

He went on an aggressive rant against the popular video game franchise.

“I’m not happy at all. It’s garbage,” Crosby said, per Levi Damien of Raiders Wire. “They have me as a 77. And just looking at what they rated some other people, I’m just like ‘all right … I’ve seen some of the stuff and I was just like they’re not even watching football.”

Crosby had 10 sacks on the year so 77 does seem low. However, at least he’s not Cory Littleton who only was rated at 78. He’s a Pro Bowler and one of the most consistent linebackers in the NFL, yet he’s rated inordinately low.

Crosby Called Rating Disrespectful

It’s clear the Raiders are going to have to prove a lot of doubters wrong this year as there are many players on the roster who are simply rated too low. While it may seem superfluous to care about a Madden rating, Crosby is still bugged by his rating.

“It’s funny, people are just like ‘Aw, it’s just a video game’ but it’s like naw it’s just disrespectful,” Crosby said. “That’s the way I take it. I don’t care if it’s a video game or not. It’s like everyone plays Madden, I play Madden, and knowing some other guys that are rated above me and way above me I play against and see, I’m just like ‘all right’.”

Crosby was a stud for the Raiders last season and it’s easy to see why he’d be frustrated. Luckily, he’s coming back and could be in for an even bigger season. If he can muster 12 or more sacks in year two, Madden won’t be able to ignore him anymore.

Crosby’s Going to ‘Ball out Even More’

Now, Madden typically doesn’t go too crazy over strong rookie seasons. It usually takes a couple of good years before the video game will give a young player a high rating. That said, running back Josh Jacobs was given an 88, which made him one of the top 10 running backs in the game.

Crosby believes he should be receiving a similar rating.

“Josh 100% deserves it. But I think I deserve it too,” Crosby added. “We both balled out, so why aren’t we both higher? He was up for Offensive Rookie of the Year, I was I think runner-up for Defensive Rookie of the Year, so why am I a 77? That doesn’t make any sense to me.”

“I guess because I’m a fourth-rounder I gotta prove myself more than some other people … I just got to go and ball out even more.”

While Crosby does have a point, Jacobs was clearly one of the best running backs in the NFL last season. Crosby was very good, but nobody would argue he’s in the top-10 at his position yet. Fortunately, he seems to be using it as motivation.

